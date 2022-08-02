Hay farmers looking to stretch a limited water supply should consider irrigating their second two cuttings at a significant deficit, research by University of Idaho suggests.
Xi Liang, an associate professor of cropping systems agronomy at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, has completed two years of a multi-state study evaluating the effects of planting configuration and irrigation management on hay yield.
The project was funded with a two-year USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Alfalfa Seed and Alfalfa Forage System Program grant. Researchers at Oregon State University, Colorado State University and University of Wyoming are also conducting forage trials as part of the project. Liang is pursuing funding to continue the project.
In 2021, Liang applied just 12.6 inches of water to deficit-irrigated second and third cuttings, irrigating at an 8.4-inch deficit, or 40 percent less water compared with the full irrigation treatment. Yield, however, was reduced by just 14 percent on second and third cuttings irrigated at a deficit compared with second and third cuttings that received the full water supply, suggesting an improved water use efficiency (yield per unit of water input).
In 2020, Liang applied 7.4 inches of water to the deficit-irrigated second and third cuttings, irrigating at a 5-inch deficit, which was also 40 percent less water compared with the full irrigation treatment. Yield, however, was reduced by just 17 percent on second and third cuttings irrigated at a deficit compared with second and third cuttings that received the full water supply.
Water supplies are tight throughout much of Idaho this season following a mild winter. Furthermore, farmers who draw groundwater from the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer have been required to make cutbacks on irrigation under the terms of a water call settlement with surface irrigators who have senior water rights. Alfalfa is a good candidate for irrigation reductions by farmers with more valuable and water-sensitive crops, such as potatoes.
“For sure deficit irrigation could help,” Liang said. “You can lose a little bit of yield but compared with how much water and other associated costs you save it’s probably worth a try.”
Liang’s project also entailed interplanting grasses — including meadow bromegrass, tall fescue and orchardgrass — with alfalfa to evaluate the potential yield boost resulting from species diversity at various seeding ratios.
Alfalfa fixes nitrogen for the grasses to use. Farmers who graze cattle directly on alfalfa fields also like having grasses mixed in with alfalfa to limit bloating of their livestock.
In 2020, the grass and alfalfa mixtures outperformed plots with 100 percent alfalfa. Liang didn’t see advantages to mixtures during the dry 2021 season, however. Alfalfa is more drought tolerant than the grasses and likely outcompeted them in 2021 as a result. Furthermore, alfalfa is fully established in its second year, which also may have given it a competitive advantage over grasses. If she gets the grant to continue the project, Liang is eager to see how well blends perform when grasses are mixed with third-year alfalfa.