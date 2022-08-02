Xi Liang stands in deficit irrigation trial plots.
Xi Liang stands in deficit irrigation trial plots.

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

Hay farmers looking to stretch a limited water supply should consider irrigating their second two cuttings at a significant deficit, research by University of Idaho suggests.

Xi Liang, an associate professor of cropping systems agronomy at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, has completed two years of a multi-state study evaluating the effects of planting configuration and irrigation management on hay yield.

