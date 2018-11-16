CALDWELL — Hells Canyon Winery will become the first winery in Idaho to use solar power in its day-to-day operations.
This puts the estate winery in the Sunnyslope area of Caldwell ahead of the solar curve in the Snake River Valley wine country.
“I think it makes sense for us, especially in Sunnyslope, because we get so much sun,” said Hadley Robertson, co-owner of Hells Canyon Winery and Zhoo Zhoo Wine.
She is part of the second-generation wave at the family-owned winery, situated on 39 acres at the corner of Chicken Dinner and Symms roads — about a mile from Lizard Butte. Her parents, Steve and Leslie Robertson, started making wine at this scenic spot in 1981. Sustainability is more than just a buzzword at the winery, which boasts a postcard-perfect view of the Snake River and looming Owyhee Mountains.
“We’ve always been into sustainable practices, so it ties into what we are doing here,” Hadley Robertson said.
“Solar is a great addition to our overall operation.”
She grew up in the vines, so to speak, and started the Zhoo Zhoo brand of wines in 2003 — along with her sisters Jocelyn and Bijou, affectionately known as the Zhoo Zhoo Girls. Without a doubt, these wine-focused sisters are rooted in the 21st century. But the concept of solar power is attractive to everyone in the family.
“I’ve always liked the idea of solar, but the younger generation really gets it. They understand the importance of things like solar,” head winemaker Steve Robertson said.
The 18.8 kilowatt photo-voltaic array system — installed by Revolusun — consists of 64 south-facing solar panels that harness the sun, even when it’s not shining. The fact that southwestern Idaho gets more than 200 cloudless days a year surely helps, and sunny days offer optimal conditions for energy production. The glistening, black panels on the edge of the property are patched into a newly installed, computerized control panel.
“We have an app for the system that allows us to see our energy use per season,” Hadley Robertson said.
The solar system generates around 37,900 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing 80 percent of the winery’s energy needs. The other 20 percent comes from the existing Idaho Power grid. Any additional solar power that gets produced is credited to the winery from the power company.
“Actually, our dial on the (meter) box runs backwards,” Steve Robertson said.
Granted, using solar power is a major factor when it comes to sustainability, yet the winery reaps obvious financial dividends as well.
“We save money, for sure,” Hadley Robertson said.
The Snake River Valley, especially in the Sunnyslope area, is known for its long, hot days and cool nights, making for exceptional fruit. This year was a bumper crop in terms of grape production throughout the appellation.
The vineyards at Hells Canyon Winery produce an array of grape varietals, including cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot, syrah and chardonnay, which get turned into complex French-style wines. The Robertsons will be adding three new varietals — pinot gris, tempranillo and petit verdot — to the lineup next spring when they plant starting in a spot where several rows of vines died after the brutally cold winter of 2017.
Hells Canyon Winery hosted a solar party Oct. 7. Luckily it was sunny when the family cut the yellow ribbon, drawing cheers from the wine glass-toting mob. The Robertsons are still waiting for the final permit to be approved (any day now) before they can officially flip the switch, providing solar-driven power to the main house, tasting room, wine lounge, bottle shop, equipment on the crush pad, irrigation system and just about everything else on the property. Top brass from Revolusun were at the event to celebrate the occasion.
“Steve (Robertson) and I have been talking about this for about a year and a half,” company representative and longtime family friend Tuck Miller told the crowd, gathered next to the solar panels.
“I love the wine and I said, ‘let’s be innovative.’”
Other local wineries are also considering going solar in the near future, but it’s safe to say that Hells Canyon Winery is at the forefront of the movement.
“I like to say we are solar pioneers in Idaho’s wine industry,” Steve Robertson said.