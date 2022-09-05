wheat field near Ririe
A wheat field near Ririe is harvested on Aug. 4. Idaho’s total agricultural export value through the first half of the year is slightly ahead of last year’s record pace.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

During the first six months of 2022, the total value of Idaho agricultural exports increased 2 percent compared with the same period last year.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Idaho set a record for total agricultural export value in 2021, at $1.02 billion.

