University of Idaho's annual Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar, scheduled for Dec. 15-18 will be moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants are invited to join the meeting via Zoom. All presentations will be recorded and available for viewing following the live presentation.
Brett Stuart will present for 45 minutes on the global & U.S. agricultural outlook starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 15. Garth Taylor, a University of Idaho economist, will present an Idaho agricultural outlook following Stuart's presentation.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 16, Troy Lindquist, with NOAA-National Weather Service, will present on the weather outlook. Terrell Sorensen, of UI, will present on the water outlook following Lindquist's presentation, and Ashlee Westerhold, of UI, will then present on input cost trends.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17, Reed Findlay, of UI, will present on the hay situation and outlook, followed by Jon Hogge, of UI, presenting on the grain situation and outlook. Joel Packham, of UI, will then present on the beef situation and outlook.
Starting at 9 a.m on Dec. 18, James Carr, of INTL FCStone, will present on the dairy outlook and situation. Bruce Huffaker, of North American Potato Market News, will then offer insight on the potato situation and outlook, followed by Gina Greenway, of Greenway Research, who will present on the onion situation and outlook.