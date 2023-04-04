Ag Day photo

This visual representation shows how many people individual Idaho farmers feed each year.

 SEAN ELLIS/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

BOISE — On National Agriculture Day this year, 166 dinner plates hung from a display inside the Idaho Capitol building.

They were meant to be a very visual representation of how many people the average Idaho farmer feeds.


Ag Day photo2 (2)

This display at the Idaho Capitol building in Boise shows how many potatoes every Idahoan would have to eat if we had to consume all the potatoes produced in the state: 38 every day.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.