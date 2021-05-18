Several field days, crop tours and meetings pertaining to cereal crops have been scheduled for this summer.
Idaho Grain Producers Association is hosting its Big Dam Meeting adn Idaho Wheat & Barley Golf Tournament in McCall June 1-2.
2021 University of Idaho Extension Cereals Field Days and Crop Tours have also been scheduled for June and July.
In eastern Idaho field days are scheduled for June 29 in Rockland, July 15 in Rupert and Minidoka, July 20 in Idaho Falls, July 21 in Aberdeen with Limagrain Cereal Seeds, July 22 in Soda Springs and July 29 in Ashton.
For information about the Rockland event, contact Terrell Sorenson at tsorensen@uidaho.edu. For information about the Rupert and Minidoka event, contact Jason Thomas at 208-406-3571. For information about the Idaho Falls event contact Sedar Beckman at sedarbeckman@gmail.com. For information about the Aberdeen event, contact Jianli Chen at jchen@uidaho.edu. For information about the Soda Springs event, contact Kyle Wangemann at 801-361-7139. For information about the Ashton event, contact Lance Ellis at ellis@uidaho.edu.
In northern Idaho, the Tammany Twilight Tour is scheduled for June 17, the Genesee Crop Tour is Scheduled for June 22, the Boundary Crop Tour is scheduled for June 24 and the Prairie Area Crop Tour is scheduled for June 29.