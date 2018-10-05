POCATELLO — The U.S. dairy industry is one of the big winners in the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement.
That’s good news for Idaho’s farming economy because dairy accounts for about a third of the state’s total farm cash receipts. Idaho’s dairy operations brought in $2.5 billion in farm cash receipts last year, according to USDA data.
This nation’s wheat industry also fared well in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which was announced Sunday and, if ratified, will replace the 24-year-old NAFTA.
Wheat, which brought in $417 million in cash receipts in Idaho last 2017, is the state’s fourth-largest farm commodity, behind dairy, beef cattle ($1.8 billion) and potatoes ($955 million).
U.S. potato and beef cattle industry leaders said their industries didn’t gain anything from the new agreement, but they also didn’t lose any of the favorable trade terms enjoyed under NAFTA.
But the dairy industry was a clear winner in the USMCA. Under the new agreement, Canada will provide new access for U.S. dairy products, including for fluid milk, cheese, cream, butter, skim milk and powder, and that nation will also eliminate its tariffs on whey and margarine.
The agreement provides U.S. dairy products access to an additional 3.6 percent of Canada’s dairy market. The U.S. exported $619 million worth of dairy products to Canada in 2017.
Canada will also eliminate its Class 7 milk pricing system, which the U.S. dairy industry has charged allows that nation to undercut U.S. sales of certain milk products in Canada and dump surplus concentrated milk proteins onto global markets in direct competition with U.S. exports.
According to U.S. dairy industry leaders, Canada’s class 7 milk is a subsidized class of Canadian milk (including butter and milk power) that is used to stop the import of concentrated milk proteins from the U.S. Concentrated milk proteins are used in a variety of products, including protein-fortified beverages and foods, weight management products and sports nutrition products.
Idaho Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Rick Naerebout said addressing Canada’s Class 7 pricing system was the top goal of the U.S. dairy industry in the NAFTA renegotiation.
“It appears we got what we wanted with the agreement,” he said.
The U.S. dairy industry didn’t gain a tremendous amount of new access to Canada, Naerebout said, “but we do get some incremental gains and that is a positive thing.”
Parma dairyman and Darigold board member Allan Huttema said getting Canada to eliminate its Class 7 pricing system is a positive, “but we still let (Canada) maintain a bunch of the market they stole up front.
“It’s not as huge a win as it could have been but we’re still happy that dairy was addressed in this new agreement,” he said. “Overall, I would call it a win.”
Canada also agreed to grade U.S. wheat imports in the same manner it grades Canadian wheat. According to U.S. wheat industry leaders, U.S. wheat currently shipped to Canada is automatically downgraded to feed wheat, the lowest classification, which also brings the lowest price.
Idaho Grain Producers Association Executive Director Stacey Katseanes Satterlee said the U.S. wheat industry has been working to resolve that issue for a long time.
“It’s a huge thing for U.S. wheat growers,” she said.
The current NAFTA agreement is critically important for U.S. wheat farmers who depend on the enormous Mexican market that NAFTA built.
“But it did have room for improvements, particularly on grain trade with Canada,” the National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates said in a joint news release.
For the U.S. potato industry, nothing has changed under the new agreement, Idaho and national spud industry leaders said.
“There is nothing in it that directly touches upon potatoes at all,” said Pat Kole, vice president of legal and government affairs for the Idaho Potato Commission.
The U.S. potato industry had hoped the new agreement would address American spud farmers’ desire to ship fresh potatoes into all of Mexico. U.S. fresh potatoes are currently only allowed within 15.5 miles of Mexico’s border with the U.S.
That issue is tied up in a Mexican court and it was not addressed in the USMCA, said John Toaspern, chief marketing officer of Potatoes USA.
The new agreement also does not change anything for the U.S. beef cattle industry, said Idaho Cattle Association Executive Vice President Cameron Mulrony.
“There was no major change or affect on the beef industry,” he said, adding that was the message U.S. cattlemen were sending all along on the NAFTA re-negotiation: “Don’t hurt a good thing.”
U.S. beef products already enjoyed basically unfettered access to Canada and Mexico under NAFTA, said Leann Saunders, president of Where Food Comes From, a third-party food verification and certification company that has a lot of beef customers.
“The good news is that will continue under the new trade agreement,” she said.
Under USMCA, the U.S. will allow 9,600 metric tons of refined sugar from Canadian sugar beets into this country annually, according to Luther Markwart, executive vice president of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association.
The current agreement on sugar between Mexico and the U.S. will remain the same under USMCA, he said.
Idaho sugar beet farmers brought in $305 million in farm cash receipts last year, ranking that crop as the No. 6 Idaho farm commodity.
The U.S. imports about 3 million metric tons of sugar a year so the 9,600 metric ton amount won’t have an impact on U.S. sugar farmers, Markwart said, especially since that could easily be offset by reducing the amount of sugar allowed into the U.S. from Mexico by that same amount.
“Yes, we took a little hit, but it doesn’t amount to much and it’s nothing to worry about,” he said.
A U.S. Trade Representative fact sheet on the USMCA said, “While agriculture has generally performed well under NAFTA, important improvements in the agreement will enable food and agriculture to trade more fairly and to expand exports of American agricultural products.”