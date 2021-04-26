This Saturday the normal vehicle traffic on Memorial Drive will be replaced by foot traffic as customers check out a selection of handmade decorations and locally made cheese.
Idaho Falls Farmers Market starts its 2021 season on the first Saturday in May. The farmers market has been an annual staple of downtown Idaho Falls’ warmer months for nearly 30 years, with dozens of vendors from Idaho Falls and eastern Idaho on hand to sell local goods. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October.
The market had its 2020 season shortened by COVID-19 restrictions. The pandemic also drove down the number of out-of-state visitors coming through town on the weekends, who provide a changing audience for the market.
Despite the challenges, market Manager Junean Stoddard said many of the vendors ended up doing good business with the local crowd last summer. She hoped that this year would be a full return to form.
“I hope it increases a little, but we learned that you never know what’s going to happen next. Our stance last year was to be more flexible and open to do things differently, but we’re staying the course this year,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard had been a vendor at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market for more than a decade before she began managing it. She sold fresh vegetables and jams from her garden. Her husband made toys out of PVC pipes.
When the previous manager moved away before the 2015 season, Stoddard offered to step in. Being the market manager meant she was the liaison between the board of directors who managed the finances and the vendors that came through every week. This year there are more than 80 vendors who signed up for the farmers market, with about 60 sellers along the river on any given weekend.
Alisa and Jed Littlefield began growing vegetables on their property north of Idaho Falls as a side business in 2017. Little Field Produce specializes in hydroponic greens: lettuce, kale and other produce that is grown in nutrient-laden water instead of soil.
“This year we’re going to go full bore with what we can grow,” Alisa Littlefield said.
While Little Field had a drop in sales last year, she didn’t blame the attendants at the market for the change. What hurt business more was the late freeze around Memorial Day, right as their vegetables were reaching maturity. Littlefield said that growing more plants indoors, and using geothermal energy to heat one of their greenhouses, will help keep their crops stable.
Last year, Stoddard played a key role in shaping how the market adapted to COVID-19 restrictions. The limits on in-person events pushed the opening of the market back until June, shortening the season but giving the market time to decide what changes needed to be made.
“We took the stance that being outside was about the safest place you can shop for food,” Stoddard said.
The market required masks for vendors and encouraged them for customers. The stations were spread further apart along the street, which provided extra distance between the lines at different booths but reduced the total number of vendors.
This year a few of those safety measures will remain in place. Tents will be closer together than they were last year while still providing some distance. On the river side of the street, tents will be moved further back into the grass to open up the street. Signs will be posted around the market to encourage mask use in the most crowded areas.
Any other changes are being left up to individual sellers.
Food Dudes, a family farm located outside Sugar City selling dozens of fruits and vegetables, has been a regular feature at farmers markets throughout eastern Idaho for more than a decade. Jamie Ashcroft attends at least three farmers markets a week, starting with the Rigby Farmer’s Market on Wednesday afternoons and ending with the Idaho Falls market.
Ashcroft said her family changed the setup of their sales tent last year to keep things clean. One person would handle all the money and sales, another person would handle the produce, and the majority of what they sold was prepackaged into bags.
“We had a really good year last time. I think part of that is that people wanted to keep food more local, so they knew it wasn’t touching more hands than it needed to,” Ashcroft said.
For locals enrolled in the USDA’s SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) food program, the Idaho Falls Farmers Market will match up to $15 worth of produce purchased to double up on healthy food availability.
Not all sellers at the Farmers Market are individuals or family pastimes. Local storefront businesses, including Manwaring Cheese and Villa Coffeehouse, appear at the market throughout the year.