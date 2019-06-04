NEWDALE — Two Eastern Idaho farmers recently met with top USDA leaders in Washington, D.C., arguing barley should receive payments tied to wheat through a federal program to help growers offset losses caused by trade disruptions.
Newdale farmer Dwight Little, who is president of National Barley Growers Association, and Soda Springs farmer Scott Brown, chairman of the Idaho Barley Commission, had an audience Thursday morning with four USDA officials. The group included two deputy secretaries, the chief economist, and the undersecretary for farm production and conservation.
"It was invaluable for them to be there in person and put a face on the issue for USDA as they move forward on the trade aid package," said Laura Wilder, administrator with the Idaho Barley Commission.
Last July, the Trump Administration announced its Market Facilitation Program would provide payments to growers for trade-related losses on shelled almonds, cotton, corn, milk, hogs, soybeans, sorghum, fresh sweet cherries and wheat.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a press release the payments are intended to ensure farmers do not bear the brunt of "unfair retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and other trading partners."
In May, Perdue announced the list of eligible commodities had been expanded to include crops that aren't subject to new tariffs but have been indirectly affected because their prices are linked to targeted commodities. The next round of MFP payments, which will total $14.5 billion, will also cover Idaho-grown crops including alfalfa, barley, canola, flaxseed, lentils, mustard seed, safflower, chick peas, oats and dried beans.
Little explained payment rates haven't been announced, and he and Brown asked that the barley rate be directly tied to wheat. Futures trading on wheat is a major factor affecting malt contracts, which have historically tracked at 63 to 82 percent of the wheat price.
Brown believes the price of wheat is down about $1 per bushel because of the trade issues.
"We just argued we wanted to be treated fairly based on the price of wheat," Brown said. "We didn't want just a random number used for barley."
Idaho is the nation's top barley producing state. Little said officials representing other commodities on the list were also in attendance at the meeting.
"We pleaded our case and we hope their ears heard it and there's a satisfactory resolution," Little said. "They were very tight-lipped as to what was going on."
Brown emphasized that growers would much prefer to have the current market challenges resolved than to receive government payments. He's also concerned that the trade dispute could have lingering effects on markets, even after it's resolved.
"We've worked years to develop markets, and the commodity industries have spent a lot of money developing markets," Brown said. "As new customers get their foot in the door, it will be harder to get our (markets) back."
Wheat prices have been on the rise in recent weeks due to quality and disease concerns related to wet weather in major wheat states, such as Oklahoma and Texas. Idaho Falls farmer Marc Thiel said he's been sitting on about 10,000 bushels of dark northern spring wheat and 5,000 bushels of hard white wheat, and he sees an opportunity sell it soon, based on the recent price gains.
"It was at $5.40 (per bushel) and I thought I needed more than that," Thiel said, adding that the price dropped significantly instead. "It's finally come back up to about $5. Maybe I'll make it back to even."
Wilder said wheat prices have made significant gains during each of the past three weeks because of the wet weather in key growing areas. For the week ending May 30, for example, winter wheat futures prices were up by 25 to 37 cents, she noted, adding USDA crop progress reports anticipate a continuation of wet weather problems.
Wilder said the global grain supply could potentially pressure wheat prices downward later in the year, as the production outlook becomes clearer. Thus far, many other significant wheat-producing countries have had good weather, she said.
The first MFP payments are scheduled to be made in late July and early August, according to USDA.