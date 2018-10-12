Agricultural summary
A low temperature of 22 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 82 degrees was reported in the southwest region.
The statewide temperature differential ranged from 4 degrees below to 3 degrees above normal.
Field crop report
Frosty nights, cool conditions, and some heavy rain in Boundary County slowed plant growth.
Southwest Idaho received some much-needed rain.
Jerome and Twin Falls counties reported a few acres of high-moisture grain corn were harvested. Silage harvest was slowing down. Winter wheat was planted and began to emerge.
Sugar beet harvest was in full swing; piling started at various beet dumps.
Oneida County had its first frost of the season.
Soil, pasture, range
Conditions were reported to be 7 percent very poor, 35 percent poor, 37 percent fair, 20 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days
suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 19 percent very short, 60 percent short, 21 percent adequate and zero percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 18 percent very short, 57 percent short, 25 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.
Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 6.5 days suitable for field work.