BOISE — The Idaho Mining Association has named its new board of directors.
Since its founding in 1903, the IMA has led the effort in supporting the interests of the Gem State’s mining and mineral production industry. The newly appointed officers of the IMA Board include: President Luke Russell, of Hecla Mining Company, Coeur d'Alene; First Vice President Mark KirbyofItafos, Conda, Soda Springs; Second Vice President, Randy Vranes, of Bayer, Soda Springs; immediate past president Alan Prouty, of Simplot, Boise (project in Smokey Canyon); and Executive Director/Treasurer Ben Davenport, Boise.
“We have the best and brightest ready to address challenges and uphold the interests of the hard-working people in Idaho’s mining and mineral production industry,” Davenport said. “Mining is an important part of the economic health and vitality of this state and country."
The Idaho Mining Association also recognized three individuals for their dedication to the industry. The 2020 Friend of Mining Award honors these recipients for their outstanding public service and continued support of mining in the Gem State.
Recipients included Sen.Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom; Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; and Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d'Alene.
“The IMA is grateful for the continuous support that these three lawmakers have for mining in Idaho. We have more than a century of mining history in Idaho and our industry and the minerals we produce are critical to the production of nearly every product we use in our daily lives,” Davenport said.