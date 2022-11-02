Top 10 photo

The total value of agricultural production in Idaho dipped by 1 percent in 2021 compared with 2020, a result of last year’s severe drought conditions, which decreased yields and total production for most of the state’s major crops. Despite that production decline, Idaho ranked in the top 8 nationally in 22 different ag commodity categories last year.

Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout.

The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and hops, No. 3 in milk and cheese production and total milk cows, No. 4 in dry onions, spring wheat and lentils, and No. 5 in dry edible beans, corn silage and dry edible peas.


