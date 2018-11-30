Agricultural summary
A low temperature of 1 degree below zero Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 62 degrees was reported in the southwest region. The statewide temperature differential ranged from 4 degrees below to 2 degrees above average.
It looked and felt a lot like winter in Idaho last week. Snow fell throughout much of the state. This is the final report for the 2018 season.
Field crop report
The winter wheat crop looked good going into winter due to adequate fall moisture. Grass was dormant due to below freezing conditions at night. Corn grain was still coming off slowly in south-central Idaho. Cattle were moved onto lower-elevation winter ranges. Hauling manure was the major activity. In eastern Idaho, the snow fell on frozen ground and was likely there to stay for many parts of the region. Some cattle were fed winter rations.
Soil, pasture, range
Conditions were reported to be 5 percent very poor, 46 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 21 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 2 percent very short, 20 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 4 percent very short, 41 percent short, 53 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 3.9 days suitable for field work, down from 5.8 the previous week.