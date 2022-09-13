Per Capita photo
Wheat is harvested in an East Idaho field this summer. Idaho last year again ranked No. 1 among the 11 western states in farm income on a per capita basis.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Despite being the fastest-growing state in the nation, Idaho is still No. 1 among the 11 western states when it comes to farm income on a per capita basis.

Per capita farm income is arrived at by dividing a state’s population by the total amount of farm cash receipts produced in that state. Farm cash receipts refers to the revenue farmers and ranchers receive for selling their commodity.

