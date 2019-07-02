In this Saturday, June 22, 2019 photo, a salesman holds a bag of California almond kernels for a customer at a shop in New Delhi, India. California almond farmers are facing long-term uncertainty in the wake of new tariffs on exports to India, the state's top market for almonds. Farmers and experts predict the tariffs, leveled by India amid trade tensions with the United States, will complicate almond sales abroad. The tariffs may result in increased almond prices for buyers, so farmers expect to sell less. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)