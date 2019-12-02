HAMER — The staff at Circle Z Ag and Irrigation has come up with a creative take on displaying Christmas lights that's been attracting attention in this small Eastern Idaho community.
The Zimmatic pivot dealer has set up a full pivot tower in front of its Hamer store and covered it in holiday lights. Strings of blue lights simulate water spray below each nozzle.
Cody Richins, store manager and salesman in Hamer, said people often stop by at night to look at the pivot. He's gotten text messages from several people thanking him for the display.
"Some of the larger farms have called and said thanks," Richins added. "It's in a little small community. It doesn't take much to get people excited."
Circle Z Ag and Irrigation also has locations in Idaho Falls and Blackfoot. Richins said the company would also like to eventually set up a pivot on top of the large, flat roof at its Blackfoot location and decorate it with holiday lights.