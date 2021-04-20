Congratulations to Dr. Juliet Marshall on being named Department Head of Plant Sciences in the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences beginning May 16, 2021.
Marshall is a research professor of cereals agronomy and pathology currently in the UI Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology and Nematology located at the UI Idaho Falls Research and Extension Center. She joined the UI faculty in 2004. With 29 years of cereals experience in southern Idaho at both the Aberdeen Research & Extension Center and the Idaho Falls Research & Extension Center, Marshall’s responsibilities include conducting cereals variety trials, research in cereal pathology, product testing and fertility for end-use quality. In 2013, Marshall was named as the recipient of the Idaho Wheat Commission’s Potlatch Joe Anderson Wheat Agronomy Endowed Professorship — a position she still holds.
Marshall earned her Ph.D. at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and M.S. and B.S. degrees at the University of Delaware. She is an active member of the Agronomy Society of America, the Australasian Plant Pathology Society, the American Phytopathological Society, where she currently serves as senior editor for the APS Press and the National Barley Improvement Committee. Additional activities include serving on WERA-97, Western Wheat Workers, Pacific Northwest Wheat Quality Council, International Smut Workers and the U..S Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative.
Again, congratulations to Marshall on her new appointment, and thank you for your willingness to serve in this important leadership role within UI CALS.
A big thanks also to Dr. Bob Tripepi for his leadership as Term Department Head for UI Plant Sciences since 2017.