Madison and Fremont School Districts start spud harvest a week early

REXBURG — Madison School District 321 and Fremont School District 215 started their annual spud harvests one week early thanks to potatoes ripening sooner than expected.
In Madison, harvest break is now scheduled from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9. Originally, the district planned to hold the annual break for just one week from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
“The spuds were early this year,” said Madison Superintendent Geoffrey Thomas. “The state has given us great scheduling flexibility. Aiding the farmers is a very important component for our community. We thought we could assist them in helping with the harvest. It’s a great opportunity for students to get out and assist with the harvest and to earn some money.”
In Sugar-Salem School District 322, the district reports it will hold spud harvest as originally scheduled from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9.
Madison County University of Idaho Extension Agent Jon Hogge said that thanks to an abundance of rain last spring, potatoes are now ready for harvest.
“We’re getting the spuds in a little bit earlier — it’s a little earlier harvest. We don’t have as many challenges. Last year, we had lots of problems, smoke and an early frost,” he said. “(This year) we had a pretty good growing season, and had some pretty good temps. We’re hoping in favor of getting some good yields.”
Hogge noted that it takes up to 16 hours a day for farmers and their workers to get the spuds harvested. While tractors harvest the spuds, there remains a lot of work for youth to do, he said.
“Once you get the spuds out of ground in piles, (youth) sort the clods. There’s hauling fuel to tractors, maintenance and washing equipment in between fields,” he said.
The annual spud harvest helps fuel the economy, Hogge said.
“It sure does pump a lot of money into the economy. I would say it’s at least one-third of the state income if not half,” he said.
In Fremont County, the spud harvest started on Monday and will continue through Oct. 5. Originally it was scheduled to start on Sept. 28 through Oct. 5.
Fremont County University of Idaho Extension Agent Lance Ellis also reported that Fremont potato farmers have already begun harvesting.
“We’ve had some guys who have started way down in the valley. They’ve been going for quite a while now. I would say the potatoes are a little ahead of schedule,” he said.
Ellis noted that the hot summer helped mature the spud crops.
“The spuds are up to size. They look really good. As far as a crop, I’d be happy to eat them,” he said.
Thanks to good weather, harvest is on schedule unlike last year, Ellis said.
In 2019, potato farmers worked day and night to gather their crops threatened with cold weather. Despite the bad weather, the majority of spuds were harvested.
“Last year was a bad experience all the way around. I haven’t got that vibe yet. As warm as it’s staying — unless we get a cold front that really drops temperatures down, we could have a problem,” he said.
Both Ellis and Hogge say that Fremont and Madison county farmers would fail to harvest their crops if students weren’t available to assist.
“The kids provide a lot of help. Without them, it’s pretty hard to do it all. They are a much needed part of the whole system,” Hogge said.