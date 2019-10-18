SHELLEY — Merlin Dial hasn’t been one of the bigger potato farmers around, but he’s known through the years what it’s taken to survive the ups and downs of farming.
He sits on about 200 acres surrounding his home just north of Shelley. At most, between owning and leasing, he’s worked upwards of 900 acres between potatoes and grain.
Through the years, he’s adapted, keeping an eye and ear out for what’s needed and when it’s needed.
His land was homesteaded by his grandfather, Sam Dial. Merlin’s father, Ira William Dial, inherited 80 acres from Sam, and Merlin started farming his father’s place with him.
When he was 27 years old, Merlin built his own chunk of farmland to 160 acres.
A star athlete at Shelley High School — he was offered a full-ride football scholarship at Idaho State University and turned it down, not wanting to stay in school that long, and he preferred playing basketball anyway — he went to ISU when he was 20, attending welding school.
He went to work for Spudnik when they first started building potato scoopers, working there for three weeks and deciding he wanted to buy a scooper himself and put it to use to earn a living.
“I didn’t want to be in a welding helmet all my life,” Merlin said. “My dad loaned me the money to buy a potato scooper in 1959 when they first started building them, and I started doing custom potato scooping. No one thought you could scoop them without bruising, but they were a great machine. The potatoes would just flow in.”
Dial did custom scooping in the winter at different warehouses. He said that scooper replaced about six or eight men shoveling by hand.
That venture led into him getting some trucks, and he scooped and hauled spuds. He did hauling for Croft Inc. in Firth for 15 years, and he did trucking for R.T. French in Shelley (now part of Basic American Foods) for 10 years.
“We would grow potatoes all summer and haul them all winter,” Dial said. “My whole life has been trucking and farming.”
Dial, 81, formally retired 12-14 years ago, but he still likes to get out and drive tractors. His oldest son Gary handles more of the farming side of the business now. His son Rick runs the trucking business.
Another son, Curt, died of a heart attack in August after being a successful businessman in Utah.
Dial spends his winters in Yuma, Arizona. “When I have to put on long pants, it’s time to get out,” he joked.
Dial said the best move he ever made was buying that Spudnik potato scooper. He said friends told him it was a phase that would never work. He proved them wrong.
“I would make $60 to $80 a day with that scooper, and in 1959 that was a lot of money,” he said. “The machine was all-electric, which helped with maintenance costs. I got calls from all over to go work with that scooper — Nonpareil in Blackfoot until they bought their own, Idaho Supreme until they got their own.”
That scooper still sits on property across the road from his home, still hooked up to the 1946 International truck he used to pull it. Dial said he used it up until about 15 years ago, and with a little work, it could still go to work.
That combination of farming and trucking was a good one for Dial. There were rougher times when potato prices were poor. Farmers had warehouses full of spuds and couldn’t get rid of them.
“When farming got bad enough, trucking would pull us through,” he said. “But most of the time, farming made more than trucking.”
Dial wonders about the outlook of the potato industry, seeing a decline in the consumer demand for fresh potatoes. The need now comes more from dehydrated, processed potatoes, he says.
His whole life has been about potatoes, he served as this year’s grand marshal at Shelley’s Spud Day celebration with a front-row seat at the spud tugging competition, and he stands amazed at the progress the industry has made through the years. He remembers the days when he’d be out in the fields at harvest time, putting the spuds in a basket, then putting them in a sack for them to be hauled off to the warehouse.
“It would take two weeks to harvest, and now we harvest more in one hour than we used to in two weeks,” Dial said. “We have a small operation, we only do six rows at a time when we harvest, where a lot of (a) lot of bigger operators are doing 18 rows.
“The bigger operations can load a 10-wheeler in a minute and a half. A Spudnik piler can handle 10,000 sacks an hour. We have machines cutting seed potatoes when we used to cut them by hand one at a time. We’re getting to where we can send tractors out without a driver.”
Through it all, if he had it to do all over again, he’d do the same thing.
“No regrets,” he said.