The next Ag Talk Tuesday is scheduled for June 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jeremy Tamsen, director of University of Idaho's Office of Technology Transfer, will cover PVP and Title V and the implications and impacts for producers. UI Extension weed scientist Pam Hutchinson will cover post-emergence herbicides for broadleaf and grass control in potatoes.
Juliet Marshall will be the host.
Ag Talk Tuesdays are virtual sessions about agriculture with UI professionals and peers to discuss current crop issues and timely topics as the field season progresses. Each session includes featured topics, questions, updates and current ag events.
If you haven't already registered, register here: https://uidaho.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pd-ugrzktHdEEbqB3aHk3rlJLgCeSkCLz
More information is available online at https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/news/ag-talk-tuesday
Every session begins with crop updates, where U of I personnel and attendees are invited to provide the group with updates of current season crop issues.