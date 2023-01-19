ElsonShieldsNNYADPFieldDayASBroots

Entomologist and persistent biocontrol nematodes researcher Elson Shields shows farmers an alfalfa plant root with less alfalfa snout beetle damage in a field trial on a dairy farm in northern New York. Idaho hop growers are now testing the use of the insect-attacking nematodes for managing black vine weevil. 

 Photo courtesy of Northern New York Agricultural Development Program

HOMEDALE — Certified Crop Adviser Bo Isham estimates that the Idaho hops industry adds approximately $185 million to the state's economy each year. Isham, of AgIdaho Consulting in Homedale, and local growers are trialing the use of persistent biocontrol nematodes from New York State to manage a pest wreaking havoc with Idaho's hops crops.

"Nearly every acre of hops in Idaho has some degree of infection by black vine weevil, without any viable control options for growers. We hope the use of the combination of the persistent biocontrol nematodes developed by Dr. Elson Shields will be the answer we need," Isham says.


