Entomologist and persistent biocontrol nematodes researcher Elson Shields shows farmers an alfalfa plant root with less alfalfa snout beetle damage in a field trial on a dairy farm in northern New York. Idaho hop growers are now testing the use of the insect-attacking nematodes for managing black vine weevil.
Photo courtesy of Northern New York Agricultural Development Program
HOMEDALE — Certified Crop Adviser Bo Isham estimates that the Idaho hops industry adds approximately $185 million to the state's economy each year. Isham, of AgIdaho Consulting in Homedale, and local growers are trialing the use of persistent biocontrol nematodes from New York State to manage a pest wreaking havoc with Idaho's hops crops.
"Nearly every acre of hops in Idaho has some degree of infection by black vine weevil, without any viable control options for growers. We hope the use of the combination of the persistent biocontrol nematodes developed by Dr. Elson Shields will be the answer we need," Isham says.
Isham is watching for the impact of four 10-acre applications of the persistent biocontrol nematodes in hopyard trials funded by Idaho farmers. With Shields' help, the local applications of the New York-native nematodes were made in the Homedale area in the summer of 2022.
"We will make an initial assessment of the trial plots in the spring of 2023 with the hope that by the spring of 2024 the crown health of the hop plants will be improved and, with that improvement, we will have reduced not only the feeding damage of the black vine weevil but the secondary pathogens that develop with that damage," Isham said.
Shields pioneered the use of two distinct types of entomopathogenic — insect-attacking — nematodes to first decrease populations of alfalfa snout beetle destroying alfalfa fields on northern New York dairy farms in the late 1980s. The economic damage of forage loss and replacement cost was estimated at up to $600 per cow per year, with a 25 percent loss of milk production reported by one farm, and as much as $500 per acre to reestablish an alfalfa stand. Shields' initial work in New York was funded largely through the farmer-driven Northern New York Agricultural Development Program.
The black vine weevil that is damaging Idaho hop crops is closely related to the alfalfa snout beetle.
Over more than 30 years of research and field trials, Shields expanded the use of the persistent biocontrol nematodes for impact on other pest populations, including weevils in berry crops and corn rootworm. Trials are now underway in multiple states to potentially manage wireworm in corn, wheat and potatoes and a complex of weevils known as billbugs.
Shields refers to the microscopic roundworms as "persistent biocontrol nematodes" because 20 years after the first application on a northern New York dairy farm they are still present. Shields says, "After returning for 20 years to check soil samples, we considered them persistent."
There are currently only two commercial sources of New York persistent biocontrol nematodes: DeBeer Seed and Spraying Agri Service in Moira, New York, and the veteran-owned Persistent BioControl in Austin, Texas, www.persistentbiocontrol.com.
