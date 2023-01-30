Teton Mills in Idaho Falls is satisfying a steadily growing demand for quinoa nationwide.
“Farmers in Eastern Idaho are by far and away growing the most quinoa acres in the U.S. at 4,000 to 5,000 acres,” said Adrian Garza, general manager at Teton Mills, where it is processed. “Our region’s dry, cool climate is ideal for raising quinoa.”
Shipments have increased dramatically in the past year.
“At the beginning of 2021, we were shipping about 60,000 pounds of quinoa monthly, then by October 2021, we started averaging 400,000 pounds a month,” Garza said.
The company ships statewide and nationwide to wholesalers in California, Ohio, Virginia and Canada.
“Most of our quinoa is milled into flour or made into noodles,” he said. “About 25 percent is packed for retail sales, either to serve on food trays or in microwaveable packages.”
He attributes quinoa’s increasing popularity to consumers seeking a gluten-free, nutrient-dense food that is often used as a rice substitute. It has all nine essential amino acids.
“It’s high in protein and fiber and is packed with minerals and vitamins,” he said.
Domesticated about 5,000 years ago in the Andes and called “the mother grain” by Incas, quinoa has been a staple in South American diets for centuries. Although considered a grain, it’s technically a seed and has a nutty buttery flavor.
With more than 100 varieties, quinoa grows in a rainbow of colors. Red, black and white are the most prevalent colors grown commercially.
Quinoa was first raised commercially in the U.S. in Colorado’s San Luis Valley in the 1980s, according to the Agricultural Resource Marketing Center. It has struggled to gain traction nationwide due to issues with weed control, finding markets, processing it to remove the bitter outer coating, and competing with South American farmers, who have raised it inexpensively for centuries.
A dozen farmers contract with Teton Mills.
“It’s definitely a win-win commodity on all counts,” Garza said. “There are no downsides to growing it. It grows well on dryland farms at high elevation where the growing season is short. It can withstand frost. It doesn’t need to be irrigated, although some farmers do. It’s also a good rotation crop and puts nutrients into the soil.”
About 90 percent of the quinoa processed at Teton Mills is the Kailey variety, which produces a plump white kernel and has low amounts of saponin, a bitter outer coating that discourages birds and insects from eating it.
“Our cleaning process removes the small amounts of saponin,” Garza said.
The Kailey variety was developed and grown by Jeremiah Clark after a family member was diagnosed with gluten intolerance. Clark, a third-generation grain farmer and owner of a seed cleaning company, Clark Seed, began raising quinoa in 2013.
He developed several varieties, eventually selecting the most promising one and naming it after his oldest daughter, Kailey.
He established a network of farmers from St. Anthony south to Burley and east to Montpelier to grow quinoa, including Wyatt Penfold of Driggs.
Anticipating a growing market for quinoa, Clark and Penfold built a 2,400-square-foot processing plant in 2015. Four years later, as demand steadily increased, they built a 5,000-square-foot processing plant.
Wanting to focus on developing more quinoa strains, Clark sold the plant to Penfold and Wada Farms in 2020. The new partners renamed the plant Teton Mills.
“I’m growing more quinoa varieties to release,” Clark said. “While I was breeding lines a few years ago, there were several promising lines that I didn’t finish back-crossing. Once they are at seven generations, I’ll release them.”
To help farmers grow a profitable quinoa crop, the University of Idaho conducted several studies. It thrives with water input at 10 to 15 inches a year, either from irrigation or seasonal rainfall. With about 18 inches of water, quinoa yielded 3,300 pounds per acre. Yields were 940 pounds per acre with 7 inches of water. Recommended nitrogen rates range from 90 to 135 pounds per acre. To control weeds, researchers recommend using Syngenta’s Dual Magnum with both pre-emergence and post-emergence applications or planting rows closely together to prevent weed growth.
Wada Farms, based in Pingree, has grown quinoa since 2018 when a test plot was planted.
With potatoes as the farms’ mainstay, “we started raising quinoa because we like to try different crops for our rotation schedule,” said Dallas Ward, chief financial officer for Wada Farms.
“It’s a challenging crop to grow with specific windows for planting and harvesting,” he said. “It requires cool temperatures, so it can only be grown in certain areas of the farm. Depending on demand, we grow 400 to 900 acres annually.”
Generally in mid-April to early-May, when soil temperatures are 45 to 50 degrees, it is planted in rows spaced about 6 inches apart, enabling the quinoa’s canopy to block weed growth.
“We use a special planter to control the density,” he said.
Ideally it should flower before summer temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
To harvest it in mid-September, it is swathed then picked up with a combine. Depending upon the growing season, the yield can vary between 600 to 1,500 pounds per acre.
Garza is optimistic about quinoa’s future in East Idaho.
“We hope to triple in volume,” Garza said. “Our capacity is 20 million pounds annually. We’re definitely on an upward trajectory.”
