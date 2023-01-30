Teton Mills in Idaho Falls is satisfying a steadily growing demand for quinoa nationwide.

“Farmers in Eastern Idaho are by far and away growing the most quinoa acres in the U.S. at 4,000 to 5,000 acres,” said Adrian Garza, general manager at Teton Mills, where it is processed. “Our region’s dry, cool climate is ideal for raising quinoa.” 


