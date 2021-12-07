FORT HALL — Idaho Farm Bureau Federation members from across the state voted Dec. 1 to adopt a new policy that supports helping state legislators come up with a plan to preserve farm ground.
The vote was taken during IFBF’s 82nd annual meeting, which was held Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 in Fort Hall and attracted about 260 Farm Bureau members from throughout the state.
One of the highlights of this year’s meeting was when voting delegates from the different county Farm Bureau organizations adopted a policy that supports “legislation to protect agriculture land through voluntary agreements and programs based on incentives.”
The proposal was vigorously debated and included concerns about preserving a farmer or rancher’s right to sell their property if they choose to.
Supporters of the proposed policy pointed out the policy does not endorse a specific plan but gets Farm Bureau a seat at the table when it comes to the issue of protecting farmland, which is disappearing at a rapid rate in some areas of the state.
Washington County Farm Bureau President Tristan Winegar told fellow voting delegates that state legislators from both sides of the aisle have asked Farm Bureau members to lead the effort to protect farm ground and help come up with a plan to do that.
Details of a plan will be hashed out later, with significant input from farmers and ranchers, he said.
“This policy is for Farm Bureau to have a seat at the table with our legislators and come up with a plan,” Winegar said. “They are asking us to be the leaders. This is just giving us a voice so Farm Bureau can lead the charge and help save farmland.”
The policy was proposed by Washington County Farm Bureau, which hosted a meeting this summer to discuss the issue of farmland preservation with members of other county Farm Bureaus.
Winegar said he has received plenty of feedback since that meeting was held and he has “not received a letter or email from one person opposed to preserving ag land.”
Other delegates who supported the policy stressed they would never seek to restrict private property rights and they would like to see some type of voluntary, incentive-based program.
Supporters also stressed that farmland is disappearing rapidly in some areas and something needs to be done to offer incentives to producers to keep their land in farming if they choose to.
“Ag land is very valuable and nothing sickens me more than seeing a nice piece of farm ground with 50 houses on it,” said Bannock County Farm Bureau President Brett Casperson.
Franklin County Farm Bureau President Jason Fellows said something needs to be done to try to slow down the loss of farmland in Idaho.
“We need a seat at the table” in that discussion, he said. “I’m in support of doing something.”
During Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting, voting delegates from the 37 county Farm Bureau organizations in Idaho meet to vote on proposed additions, deletions and amendments to IFBF’s policy book.
The policies in the book are determined at the grassroots level by people who farm and ranch for a living and they give IFBF’s professional staff and volunteers their marching orders.
Delegates addressed a host of issues this year ranging from water to wolves to grizzly bears, dams, salmon, commodity commissions, education and taxes.
Voting delegates adopted a new policy that makes it clear Farm Bureau supports commodity commissions, which represent farmers and ranchers and are funded by them through an assessment. The policy states simply, “We support having commodity commissions in Idaho.
“We all benefit from them for the most part,” said Elmore County Farm Bureau President Nick Blanksma. “We disagree with them from time to time, but saying we support them, I think, would be a good idea.”
Delegates voted to oppose an Idaho Department of Fish and Game program that feeds wild ungulates such as deer and elk because of the consequences it has to agriculture, cities and natural habitat.
That policy was proposed by Valley-Adams County Farm Bureau, which believes that retaining wild ungulates unnaturally in an area by feeding them in the winter when they normally would migrate out of the area has detrimental effects, including attracting and retaining wolves in the area.
“It trains them to come there and get fed every winter; it’s not a good program,” Winegar said.
The delegate body adopted a new policy that supports increased efforts to help landowners and the state control problem wolves.
One of those proposals supports “property owners’ rights in protecting their property [against wolves] in a timely manner using any method that has proven effective.”
The delegate body voted to support a new policy that supports raising of the Lost Valley Reservoir Dam. The policy was proposed by Washington County, which says a proposed plan to raise the dam would increase the water-holding capacity of the reservoir and improve the condition of the water below it.
During the annual meeting, IFBF President Bryan Searle, who farms near Shelley, said the organization would continue to invest heavily in young farmers and ranchers.
“We are investing in the future, and we’re committed to (our) young farmer and rancher program to build strong leaders long into the future and we look forward to the things they will accomplish,” he said.
Searle asked farmers and ranchers to seriously consider running for state office or help find other producers who would. Because of redistricting, he said, there will be a lot of open positions in the Idaho Legislature.
As Idaho’s population grows and farmers and ranchers make up an increasingly smaller percentage of the overall population, ensuring the state has legislators who understand and support agriculture is becoming critically important, Searle said.
“What a great opportunity for us as farmers and ranchers to get involved in (the legislative) process,” he said. “I am here today to invite you to get involved and make a difference.”
IFBF CEO Zak Miller, who farms near St. Anthony, made it clear that while farmers and ranchers adopt policies that support agriculture and their individual counties, they ultimately are supporting policies that benefit the entire state.
“While you consider the needs of your county, you also consider the needs of this great state,” he said. “We’re here the next few days to work on the needs of Idaho.”
Searle thanked Farm Bureau members for the role they play in IFBF, which is the state’s largest general farm organization and represents more than 11,000 families involved in growing agricultural commodities.
“I thank you for being a part of the Farm Bureau family and thanks for your dedication,” he said. “Thanks for your service to the greatest organization there is.”
During the annual meeting, IFBF presented its annual President’s Cup Award to former CEO Rick Keller and his wife, Alene. Rick Keller retired in June 2020 after serving the organization in several capacities for 41 years, including 21 as its chief executive officer.
The President’s Cup is the group’s highest award and goes to an individual who has committed themselves to the organization.
“These are two very deserving individuals who gave their entire lives to this organization,” Searle said. “We appreciate all of the service (they have) given to this great organization.”
Terry and Ashley Walton of Emmett, who grow corn, hay, wheat and beans, were presented IFBF’s Achiever in Agriculture Award, which recognizes young farmers or ranchers who have excelled in their farming or ranching operation and honed their leadership abilities.
Matt and Jessica Henderson of Swan Lake were chosen to receive IFBF’s Excellence in Agriculture Award, which spotlights young Farm Bureau members who are agricultural enthusiasts but have not earned a majority of their income from an owned production agriculture enterprise in the past three years. The Hendersons produce cattle and hogs, grow small grains and started their own butcher shop.
Andrew Mickelsen, a potato farmer from Idaho Falls, won IFBF’s annual Discussion Meet, which helps young producers hone their public speaking and problem-solving skills during a competition that is meant to simulate a committee meeting rather than a debate.
The topic in the final round of this year’s Discussion Meet was how farmers, ranchers and Farm Bureau organizations could proactively promote good mental health in themselves and in their communities.
Mickelsen said just removing the stigma surrounding mental health by addressing the issue more could prove beneficial.
“I think we need to work on (removing) that stigmatism that comes with mental health,” he said. “It’s OK to talk about it. It’s OK to have conversations. Let’s keep talking about it.”