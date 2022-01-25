BUHL — Hempitecture, IND HEMP, Idaho State Department of Agriculture, 1000 Springs Mill and Idaho Farm Bureau are hosting the first Producers Meeting for Industrial Hemp in Idaho to inform growers of the opportunities, risks, costs and the entire Industrial Hemp Cultivation process.
Prospective growers, processors, and those interested in learning more about the fiber and grain hemp industry are encouraged to attend on February 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at 1000 Springs Mill (430 7th Ave S., Buhl, ID 83315). A light lunch will be provided. RSVP through Eventbrite for the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producers Meeting
House Bill 126 was passed in April of 2021 authorizing the production, research, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp by those licensed in Idaho. “With Industrial Hemp newly legalized in Idaho, there are many questions about licensing, legality, seed cultivars, harvesting techniques, yields, and where to sell material after it is harvested. Hempitecture has worked hard to put together an information meeting to serve as a building block of the hemp industry in Idaho,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead. Learn more about the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producers Meeting
"Legalizing hemp required addressing serious misconceptions about the crop. Hemp is often erroneously thought of as having high quantities of THC, but there are four types of hemp plants that can be grown for different uses. The most well-known, marijuana, contains THC as an active ingredient,” said Tim Cornie with 1000 Springs Mill. “Not only was growing that plant not legalized under Idaho’s law, the plants also are not closely related. There are two hemp varieties that will be permitted for cultivation in Idaho. The first produces hemp seed, which can be processed into a grain and consumed like rice or made into other food products. It’s super nutritious and people don’t need to be scared of it.”
Idaho has the fifth largest agriculture economy in the United States and the opportunity to introduce a crop that is capable of producing significant quantities of paper, textiles, building materials, food, medicine, paint, detergent, varnish, oil, ink, and fuel is exciting. The 2022 Hemp Producers meeting will create a strong foundation with the resources and networks necessary for this new industry to emerge.
“Another first for Idaho is underway, and we are looking forward to it taking place in the Magic Valley! As the fiber and grain hemp industry emerges this year, we are grateful to have companies and organizations willing to educate our community on this new crop,” said Southern Idaho Economic Development Marketing Director Amanda Worthington.
This meeting’s presenters will include:
· Ben Brimlow (IND HEMP): IND HEMP is a Montana-based oil, seed, and hemp processor with a mission to help provide farmers with new opportunities. As the IND HEMP agronomist, Ben will speak on how industrial hemp is grown, harvesting techniques, and genetics available to farmers through IND HEMP.
· Tim Cornie (1000 Springs Mill): Tim will speak on his perspectives on Industrial Hemp in Idaho as someone who has been involved in the grain cultivation industry and the legalization of this crop in Idaho. He is planning on planting Hemp for grain (seed) in the 2022 season.
· Casey Monn & Chanel Tewalt (Idaho Department of Agriculture): They will present on Idaho licensing requirements and regulations for industrial Hemp in Idaho.
· Mattie Mead (Hempitecture): Hempitecture is a sustainable building materials manufacturer of HempWool insulation. Mattie will share information on their upcoming production facility in Jerome county, end markets for raw hemp materials, and their intention for building a natural fiber supply chain in Idaho