Food costs have increased substantially over the past year and are expected to continue to rise in 2022. At the same time, farm production costs are also increasing, sometimes dramatically.
“Farmers are getting hit by higher costs every which way,” said Hammett farmer Nick Blanksma, who estimates his overall farm production costs are up at least 30 percent over the past year.
Rising farm production costs are at the top of farmers’ minds right now, said Meridian farmer Neil Durrant, president of Ada County Farm Bureau.
“All of our prices are way up,” he said. “Our costs are up on every input we have.”
Food prices were already rising significantly before the war in Ukraine and that conflict has exacerbated things, said Andy Harig, vice president of tax, trade and policy development for The Food Industry Association, which represents large and small food retailers and food manufacturers, including Walmart and Amazon.
The Russia-Ukraine situation “just threw a monkey wrench in things,” he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, overall food prices in the United States were up 8 percent in February compared with a year ago.
The price of many animal proteins increased by double digits while other food products, including produce, were also up significantly compared to the same time last year.
A report by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization claimed global food prices increased by 21 percent in February compared with a year ago. That report was based on data compiled before the Ukraine war.
Ukraine and Russia together account for a large portion of total global food exports, particularly wheat, and Russia is also a major world exporter of fertilizer.
Rising fertilizer prices were among U.S. farmers’ main concerns heading into 2022 and global fertilizer markets were already seriously challenged before the war in Ukraine broke out. Now, that conflict complicates issues in the fertilizer market.
Many people are concerned about how high food prices will go and whether there will be shortages. A look at recent headlines since conflict broke out in Ukraine don’t allay those fears.
“Record food prices could leap 22 percent more on Ukraine War,” a March 11 headline read. “Ukraine war ‘catastrophic for global food,’” read another.
One U.S. congressman has even asked the Pentagon to look into what kind of potential conflict could result from a global food supply reduction of 5 percent.
“I think globally there is a lot of concern about” potential food shortages, Harig said.
But that’s not the case in the United States, he added, although there likely will continue to be spot shortages of certain food products due to ongoing supply chain issues.
“That’s not a huge concern in the U.S.,” he said about the possibility of food shortages. “The U.S. food system has been really resilient through all of this.”
But food prices likely will continue to increase this year, Harig added.
“Prices, we think, are going to keep going up,” he said.
How high?
“That’s the million-dollar question,” said Darren Krzesnik, production manager for Treasure Valley Seed Co. in Homedale, which specializes in dry bean seed.
One thing that is known, he said, is that production costs for farmers and ranchers are continuing to rise rapidly. A lot of farmers right now are trying to figure out equations that work for their operation financially, he adds.
“It’s just stuff nobody had even envisioned,” he said about rising farm costs. “I don’t think anybody foresaw the jumps in costs that we’ve had in farm country. The equations are tough for these growers right now.”
Overall production costs for Idaho potato growers rose by 15-18 percent last year, said Ben Eborn, president of North American Potato Market News. Those costs are expected to increase by about another 18 percent in 2022, he adds.
“That’s if things stay where they are now,” Eborn said in mid-March. “We haven’t even planted yet.”
North Idaho farmer Bill Flory said some farm inputs, such as fertilizer, are double in cost what they were last year and other inputs such as insecticides and herbicides are up between 5-50 percent.
“We are facing a lot higher input costs,” he said.
Availability of some important inputs, such as fertilizer and other chemicals, is a major concern for a lot of farmers, he added.
While Flory has all of his farm inputs wrapped up for the 2022 growing season, he is worried about the impact ongoing supply chain disruptions could have on the availability of some inputs for the 2023 season.
He said he used to ask suppliers about price and availability, in that order. “Now I ask availability and price. If they’re not available, price doesn’t mean anything.”
Michael Williamson, manager of Williamson Orchards and Vineyards in the Sunny Slope area of Caldwell, said labor is where his operation is feeling the cost pinch the most but every other input cost is up as well, particularly fuel and fertilizer.
“We’re watching our expenses real closely,” he said. “We’re reducing inputs wherever we can, trying to find out what is absolutely essential to operate while still being able to produce a quality crop.”
Ranchers and dairy operations are also facing substantially higher operating costs, largely due to the rising cost of feed.
Dairy is Idaho’s main agricultural commodity when it comes to total farm-gate revenue and most of the state’s dairy operations are above the break-even point right now but barely and only because of high farm-level milk prices.
Two years ago, Idaho dairy operations had to make about $16.50 for every hundred pounds of milk they produced to break even. Today, that break-even point is closer to $19, said Idaho Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Rick Naerebout.
“We’re above break-even but we have to hold at historically high milk prices just to break even right now,” he said.
The commodity prices that farmers and ranchers receive are on the rise and in some cases, such as wheat, they are up substantially. But they might not be up enough to keep pace with the rising production costs those producers are facing.
According to a recent Market Intel article by American Farm Bureau Federation, “Production costs are rising faster than commodity prices, making it harder to just break even.”
“Heading into the 2022 growing season, farmers are facing supply chain challenges like never before and that’s why it’s hitting their wallets like never before, too,” the Market Intel article said.
“While crop revenues may be up this year, as projected by USDA, crop production expenses are rising just as quickly and could potentially outpace revenues,” the AFBF article states. “This is leaving many farmers to question their ability to just break even this year, despite high crop and livestock prices.”
In Idaho, the prospect of a potential second consecutive year of severe drought conditions is also weighing on producers’ minds.
Durrant said many Gem State farmers are wondering, “How much water are we going to have this year to grow anything?”
According to the AFBF Market Intel report, the Ukraine war has significantly increased the uncertainty of agricultural supply and demand conditions in that region and beyond.
What that ultimately means for food prices and agricultural producers is unknown at the moment and it’s causing a great deal of concern among the nation’s agricultural and food industry.
“There is so much uncertainty coming from the situation in Ukraine,” said Blanksma, president of Elmore County Farm Bureau.
Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of food products – they together account for about 29 percent of global wheat exports – and Russia is a major global supplier of fertilizer.
According to a fact sheet on the Russia-Ukraine conflict by The Food Industry Association (FMI), “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will likely have significant impacts on the food and agriculture sector.”
“While U.S. food imports from Russia and Ukraine are small, the pressure this geopolitical situation has on other nations could have a ripple effect on prices at the grocery store in America,” the FMI fact sheet states. “The conflict could temporarily drive prices for raw materials and finished goods even higher at a time when the U.S. is already experiencing significant inflation.”
The rising price of fuel in particular could have a big impact on farm production and food prices, FMI said. “Agriculture and food production are energy intensive. Changes to the price of oil and energy have broad ripple effects throughout every step of the supply chain … The rise of energy prices could impact the cost of food in both the short and long term.”
If there’s any good news, it’s that Idaho and U.S. farmers are plowing ahead with their annual food production plans, despite the great uncertainty, said Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President Bryan Searle, a potato farmer from Shelley.
“While increasing food costs are concerning, fallow farm fields on a large scale would be frightening, but we are not seeing that happening,” he said. “While many farmers are reconsidering their usual crop mixes, they are pushing ahead with their annual planting plans.”