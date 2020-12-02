CORAL GABLES, Fla. (BUSINESS WIRE) — Fresh Del Monte Produce has announced that it has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which aims to drive ambitious climate change action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets.
The company joins SBTi as the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to reducing its carbon footprint to assist with limiting global warming. This commitment further showcases Fresh Del Monte Produce’s sharpened focus to operating sustainably and implementing sound, science-based practices throughout its global operations; further leading the way within the produce industry.
“We continue to see an increase in the impact of climate change on our lives through unusually active hurricane seasons and deadly wildfires,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer, Fresh Del Monte. “This year, we joined the Science Based Targets initiative in order to create a more sustainable and equitable future, not just for our company but for the world. Climate action is our top priority and I’m honored to work for a company that is unafraid to make these commitments.”
Fresh Del Monte will work with SBTi to develop its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.