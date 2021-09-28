Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Business Plus members listen to a presentation by Hempitecture CEO Matthew Mead at the Mountain View Barn near Jerome in June, as a sample of building insulation made from industrial hemp is passed around. Mead announced the company will build a manufacturing plant to produce a sustainable agricultural alternative to fiberglass in the Magic Valley.
JEROME — A hemp-based building material company has selected Jerome as its new home.
Hempitecture Inc. has chosen to build the facility at Northbridge Junction industrial park, where Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 intersect in Jerome County.
The 21,632-square-foot facility will manufacture HempWool, a fiber thermal insulation for residential and commercial construction projects.
“We’re thrilled to be locating our nonwoven manufacturing facility in Jerome, Idaho,” Hempitecture founder & CEO Matthew Mead said.
Hempitecture raised $2.5 million on a crowdfunding website to help with building costs.
Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell said the company creates an opportunity for farmers to diversify their crops with a plant that uses less water. The final product could also be used in construction products around the state and the Magic Valley.
Idaho was the only state where hemp was illegal, until recently. In April, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill to legalize the production, research and transportation of industrial hemp starting with the spring 2022 growing season.