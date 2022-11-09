As if a magical fragrant lavender wand had been waved to grant their wish, Matt and Lori Isom became instant lavender farmers — but with an intimidating catch.
They would have to transplant 1,200 lavender shrubs to their 4-acre field adjacent to their home about 5 miles west of Idaho Falls. Undaunted, the Isoms bought the plants from Teton View Lavender Farm in St. Anthony in 2017 when owners Tom and Linda Howell retired.
“We waited until the spring of 2018 to transplant them all and install a dripline,” said Matt, a retired farmer who tackled the task with enthusiasm.
Naming their venture Idaho Lavender Farm, the Isoms have nine thriving varieties of culinary and floral lavender that the Howells imported from France.
The Isoms are among dozens of lavender farmers who have started raising the fragrant shrub statewide in the past decade. Farmers joke that working in their fields seems more like an aromatherapy session than a chore.
For centuries worldwide, lavender has been prized for cooking, floral arrangements and as an ingredient in health and beauty products. Studies suggest lavender benefits those with depression, insomnia and anxiety, and that its oil has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties.
After the lavender was transplanted, Lori launched a Facebook page for their organic u-pick farm.
“I’ve always loved lavender, and it’s a crop that doesn’t need a lot of water,” Lori said. “We decided to do a u-pick farm because we’re both still working and can’t be here all the time.”
Matt, 63, sold his farm in 2017 and became a general contractor for MDI Construction, erecting metal buildings and other structures for farmers. Lori, 60, works in public affairs at the Idaho National Laboratory.
“We trust people to pick it and pay on the honor system,” Lori said of the July to August harvest.
One of their varieties, Grosso, is prized for its vigorous growth.
“Each plant produces about 10 to 20 bundles with 50 stems in each bundle,” Lori says. “It dries easily, and we still have bundles for people who need a holiday gift grown in Idaho.”
Their agri-tourism enterprise has become a destination for lavender lovers and also an outdoor studio for portrait photographers. A small home they own across the road is listed on Airbnb as a summer destination to their lavender fields.
In Idaho, lavender has become an increasingly popular crop because it is a hardy, pest-resistant perennial shrub that thrives in full sun and well-drained soil. Each plant is productive for about 10 years.
“Lavender is fairly easy to propagate by placing stems in the ground and watering lightly for about two weeks,” Lori says.
Farmers sell it to soap makers, chefs and florists and to families for weddings, graduations and other celebrations. The aroma in a dried bouquet can be refreshed by spritzing it with water mixed with a little rubbing alcohol.
The Isoms learned about raising lavender after Matt retired from farming and they downsized to 7 acres purchased from his uncle.
“We researched crops to grow on a small acreage,” Matt said.
While visiting their son at Whidbey Island in Washington, the Isoms toured several lavender farms and joined a lavender association. Returning home, they began researching Idaho lavender farms and found the Howells.
The Isoms grow organic lavender because herbicides and pesticides stunt a plant’s production and shorten its lifespan.
“Matt is out there every morning and evening for about two hours, pulling weeds by hand,” Lori said. “We’re fortunate to have neighboring farmers who don’t do aerial applications of herbicides and pesticides on their potato and grain fields near us.”
Spraying with ground rigs instead of crop dusters prevents the chemicals from harming the lavender and also protects pollinators, Matt says.
“Bees and butterflies love our lavender, so we don’t want them to be harmed by chemicals,” Lori said. “It’s especially important to me to protect pollinators, being a granddaughter of the founder of Cox’s Honey in Shelley.”
To demonstrate one of lavender’s popular uses, Lori has hosted $25 soap-making workshops on weekends during summer.
“Everyone would leave smiling, with at least two bars of soap, lavender sachet and a lavender bundle,” Lori said. “We’ve distilled oil, too, and made some lotion.”
After retiring, the Isoms plan to develop local markets for their fragrant crop, selling bundles to florists and buds to chefs.
In the fall after harvest, they shape each plant into a mound.
“Growing lavender will keep us young,” Lori said.
Lavender festival
Promoting lavender’s many uses, Bill and Wendy Southerland host an annual summer festival at their farm, Red Chair Lavender, near Eagle in southwestern Idaho. Founded in 2011, the farm has 6,000 plants representing 32 varieties on a little more than 2 acres.
They decided to start their farm after attending a lavender festival outside Pendleton, Oregon.
The Southerlands distill two-thirds of their lavender into oil. The remainder is cut and hung to dry and sell, or the buds are removed for culinary use or for health and beauty products. They also harvest their bees’ lavender honey.
“One of our markets is assisted living facilities, where it’s used in memory care,” Bill said. “Using essential oils, especially like lavender, has become mainstream because it helps reduce some residents’ agitation levels without resorting to medication. Plus staff members say they like being around it.”
Bill, 72, said he noticed the trend during his 25 years of developing small-scale personalized assisted living facilities.
Visitors at Red Chair Lavender, named for a favorite outdoor chair, often ask for advice about starting a lavender farm.
“It’s a crop that can be lucrative on a small piece of land, but you have to make a plan of how you’ll market it,” Bill said. “For us, probably 60 percent of our annual income comes from our festival. You also need to do research to see whether local planning and zoning regulations will impact your farm. ”
Every July, the Southerlands host their Lavender Harvest Festival with lavender distillation demonstrations, crafts, food and beverages, musicians and artists.
“Our small shop at the farm is open year-round for people to buy gifts, ranging from bath and body products to food and decoration,” said Wendy, 65. “We want folks to enjoy the benefits and beauty of lavender as much as we do.”
