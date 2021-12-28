Free advice from a friend in 2010 proved to be invaluable advice in the following decade for Mike Sterling, owner of Parma Post & Pole.
“Greg Obendorf showed up one day and he kind of gave me a warning that, ‘This hop thing is going to go and we need to get prepared for producing hop poles,'” Sterling recalled. “Greg’s known me my whole life and I know his boys really well, and he was kind of the one who came in and said, ‘You need to be prepared.’ And it’s just been nonstop since 2012."
Parma Post & Pole has become the main provider for hop poles in Idaho.
Obendorf Farms, headquartered in Parma, has been growing hops in southwest Idaho since 1948.
Since 2014 hop production has really taken off in Idaho. In the course of the past eight years, total acres harvested in Idaho jumped 260 percent, from 3,743 acres in 2014 to 9,700 acres in 2021. And in 2017 Idaho surpassed Oregon for second place in the nation for harvested hop acres.
The center of hop production for Idaho is in the southwest corner of the state. The communities of Wilder, Homedale, Notus and Parma comprise the hub of hop growers in the area.
The hop plant is a climbing vine that produces flowers or seed cones that are then harvested for use in the production of beer. Cultivation of the plant requires poles to support the horizontal cables that support the vertical lines the plants climb.
Parma Post and Pole (PPP) is the main supplier of hop poles for Idaho hop growers in the area. PPP has been one of the major beneficiaries from the explosive growth in hop acres here in Idaho, as well as across the country, according to owner Mike Sterling.
Sterling’s father, Walt, started the business in 1982 when he bought a fence post peeler and a couple other pieces of equipment at an auction in Marsing.
Sterling bought PPP from his father in 1998.
Sterling said his father had never sold a hop pole when he owned the business.
Sterling said that the hop poles are a niche industry, and he takes a lot of pride meeting the hop pole needs of local hop growers. His primary business is focused on fence post and rails. He estimated that hop pole production is between 15 to 20 percent of his business.
“One year we did just under 50,000 poles. I think in the last 10, 12 years we’ve done just under a half million poles,” he said. “With the hop poles our main focus is catering to the local growers.
"All these guys are guys we know. They’re guys that I grew up with and so we take a lot of pride in making sure that we’re covering the local hop growers but we’ve shipped hop poles to Montrose, Colorado, to Oregon, to Reno, to Maine, I mean we’ve sold hop poles all over the country.”
According to Sterling the beauty of hop poles is that if the orders for hop poles fail to materialize the poles are easily converted into fence posts.
“We’ve already got them pre-cut at 22 foot or 24 foot,” he said, “but if the hop pole orders don’t come in we can chop those into three sevens or two sevens and an eight because we produce like 300 different items. Once the wood’s physically on the property we have so many opportunities to re-manufacture it.”
Sterling said that in Parma he has about 30 employees running four peelers. Over in Seneca, Oregon he has a partnership with Iron Triangle Logging where they run three more peelers and employ another 20 people.
“We log almost entirely in eastern Oregon,” Sterling said. “Primarily, lodgepole pine, there is a little bit of fir mixed in but we would not run ponderosa pine. Ponderosa pine breaks like a carrot. It's a very brittle species, so we try not to ever run ponderosa pine for hop poles because the way these guys pole the cables so tight.”
Another advantage for PPP is that they have their own pressure treating facility on site. Sterling said the nearest pressure treating facilities are in Salt Lake City, Reno, Nevada, Portland, Oregon, and Spokane, Washington.
“We pressure treat it with a water base chemical and I’d hope that you get 20 or 30 years out of the life I would hope,” he said.
It’s no secret that Americans like to drink beer.
According to the National Beer Wholesaler’s Association the U.S. beer industry sold almost 205 million barrels of beer in 2020. Put another way, average annual consumption of beer in the U.S. is 28 gallons for every person over the age of 21 in the U.S.
That’s a lot of beer. And to make all that beer requires a lot of hops.
The hop plant is an important flavoring ingredient in the production of beer. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Idaho, Oregon and Washington grew an estimated 90 percent of hops in the country in 2021.
Washington state ranked No. 1 in U.S. hop production with 43,783 acres harvested in 2021, Idaho was No. 2 with 9,694 acres harvested and Oregon was No. 3 with 7,395 acres harvested.
Brock Obendorf, the current owner of Obendorf Farms and chairman of the Idaho Hop Growers Commission, attributed some of the hop acreage growth to development of the micro-brew and beer market, specifically India pale ale.
Obendorf said that he currently plants about 3,900 acres in hops, an increase of 2,700 acres from 2008 when he planted 1,200 acres on his farm but he doesn’t see the expansion of production continuing.
Obendorf said that the domestic demand for IPAs has plateaued recently but the demand for IPAs in Europe has picked up.
“A lot of of people in Europe are starting to drink more IPAs now and that’s really helping so it’s an okay market,” he said.
“It’s plateaued,” he said of the demand for hops. “Growing costs have really gone up. We’re kind of going into a really interesting market, where labor has gone out of sight, growing costs have gone out of sight and contracts which you have in place, so our margins aren’t there anymore. So things are going to get real tight you’re going to see a big pull back on expansion.”
A recent newcomer to the field of hop production is Central Cove Hop in Parma, a subsidiary of the JC Watson Packing Company based in Parma. JC Watson Co. specializes in producing, packing and marketing Spanish sweet onions.
Colbie Libsack, crop manager for JC Watson Packing Companay, said that they decided to start growing hops in 2016 to diversify their row crop operation.
“It definitely boomed the last five years,” Libsack said of hop production in southwest Idaho, “but it’s starting to, I would say, stabilize. We’re seeing more of a change in varieties than we are a growth in acres.”
Hop contracts typically run between three and five years, Libsack said.
“We’re five years into this and doing well,” Libsack said. “We’re just going to kind of sit still and raise our 585 acres. We’re just going to continue doing what we’re doing and make a little money.”
Whether the demand for hop poles increases or decreases Mike Sterling and Parma Post & Pole will continue providing poles on demand.
“I’ve always joked that these guys treat me like Domino’s Pizza. They want them just in time,” he said with a laugh. “I’m predicting it could go down but last year I was thinking we would hardly do poles but in a three-week period we took orders for 30,000.”
For Mike Sterling and Parma Post & Pole it was about being in the right place at the right time for the hop industry.
“We’ve been very, very fortunate because when my dad started the pole yard in ’82 we never sold hop poles.” Sterling said. “The thing that I’ve enjoyed so much is these growers they’re just good people. They place orders, they’re counting on me to produce them but they just work really good with everyone. They’ve got great crews. I mean but they all work so closely together and that’s what’s been so much fun.”