Triston Sponseller grew up on a farm in Roberts, working alongside his dad and family. As a fifth-generation farmer, you could say farming isn’t just a career but a heritage. Many things have changed over the generations from equipment to conservation practices, and for Triston one of the big changes has been farming a new commodity no one else in his family had farmed — hemp.
Triston started growing hemp in 2022 after it became legal to grow in Idaho. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), he is the largest hemp grower in the state.
After high school, Triston served in the Bahia Blanca, Argentina Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended school at Brigham Young University-Idaho, and there was no doubt what career he wanted to spend his life in.
“I grew up being part of the farming community. Farmers would bring their equipment over to help their neighbor in a pinch or having a hard time. After spending two years away from it on my mission I couldn’t wait to get back and be part of that community again,” Triston said.
While at BYU-Idaho Triston met Callie, who had grown up in ag-related businesses in Firth and they quickly knew they wanted to get married.
Triston knew he needed to grow an operation to support his own family, so he began branching out, acquiring ground and equipment of his own. In addition to industrial hemp fiber and grain, Triston also raises hay and barley.
Triston’s dad, Darren Sponseller, still very actively farms, so Triston didn’t come into farming through succession like many young farmers. He has purchased or rented the ground he farms rather than taking over the family farm. At age 27, he now farms ground in the Roberts area and some in the Rexburg area as well, totaling about 2,000 acres.
Eventually, Triston and Callie had the opportunity to buy what was originally the Western Wings lodge west of Roberts. They remodeled the lodge into a beautiful farm home, modernizing the inside and maintaining the log cabin exterior. Triston and Callie did most of the work themselves, establishing a long-term dream home for their family.
The Sponsellers are growing their family as they grow their farm; they have two young daughters, Londyn and Berkley, who love riding in the truck and tractors with their dad. Another little girl is due to arrive later this year.
“On a farm everyone matters, everyone contributes,” Callie said. “I love that Triston’s job is something we all get to be a part of. It’s a way of life.”
Londyn, age 3, says her favorite thing about farming is “getting to ride in the tractor with daddy and go ‘Beep! Beep!’”
Like most farmers, Triston had some concerns about the future of the operation. Rapid inflation has become an issue in the entire country, and farmers are not immune.
Commodity prices aren’t reflecting that inflation to the same degree. As a result, margins are shrinking. According to the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, Idaho farmers and ranchers saw a 26 percent increase in revenues in 2022, but they also set a record for production expenses.
Fertilizer, chemical and fuel were up about 40 percent compared to the previous year, and other expenses such as rent, feed and seed were up as well.
Triston recalls buying farm diesel in early 2021 for less than a dollar a gallon, and by mid-2022, it was well over $4 a gallon.
“We got to the point where we were going through a tank of fuel in the tractor a day during harvest,” Triston said, “which is normal, we’re working all day, but each time we filled up we were putting about a thousand dollars’ worth of fuel in. We were burning a thousand dollars a day in fuel in a tractor.”
The cost of equipment has also risen sharply in the last few years, and even if inflation does come back down, Triston doesn’t expect the cost of equipment to follow.
In 2022 Triston decided to try something new.
“My interest in hemp was to try to find a market that could fit into our rotation and help stay ahead of inflation,” Triston said of his motives for looking into growing hemp.
He became the largest grower of hemp in Idaho 2022, farming about 320 acres that year. The ISDA indicated that in the whole state, only about 500 acres were grown that year.
Hemp can be planted using the same drill and equipment Triston uses to plant other grains. It can be harvested for grain or fiber, and when harvested for grain, some fiber is still present for harvesting.
To harvest the fiber, he uses the same equipment he uses to harvest hay, but with some modifications. He also uses the same equipment he uses to harvest other grains when he is harvesting the hemp for seed with some modifications as well.
Hemp grows to be 8 to 10 feet tall and is in the same species as marijuana, but is not the same plant. However, the two look similar when growing.
Callie also branched out and went back to school in 2022, taking a lot of night classes, to become an esthetician.
She recalls, “It was really hard, because the farm does require everyone, there is a job for everyone. But we decided to make my school a priority, so we readjusted our schedules and we made it work. It took a lot of babysitters and help from friends and family, but it did get easier, because we were all making it work.”
Being an esthetician gives Callie and Triston an additional income source and an opportunity for Callie to build relationships with people in the Roberts area and neighboring communities.
“What I like most about being an esthetician is there’s no better feeling than helping women realize their skin is beautiful and that acne and aging are normal but they don’t have to be something they’re ashamed of,” Callie said. “It’s important to me that women and girls don’t feel embarrassed in their own skin.”
Adding hemp to the operation has also brought the Sponseller farm some additional attention.
Triston said, “I seem to be known as the marijuana farmer in the area. I had a couple people report me to the Sheriff’s Office last year because they thought it was marijuana. The Sheriff’s Office did (think so) as well for a minute because their THC test only tells them THC is present but not the percentage, which most breeds of hemp remain under. I thought it was all pretty funny.”
Triston explains that hemp has a wide variety of uses. In Canada, it is used for human consumption as a grain. It can also be used to make paper products and it grows much faster than trees.
Triston is working to further expand his hemp operation to include processing.
“I’m building a plant that will break it down into its different products which will then go to their final homes like building insulation, concrete additives, animal bedding and even bio plastics. Tesla currently uses hemp to make the interior door panels on one of their cars,” Triston said.
Triston’s farm operation has grown to about 2,000 acres. Just over a quarter of that, about 550 acres, is currently planted with hemp. The ISDA said as of the beginning of May, there are only 859 acres approved to grow hemp in the entire state, with Triston farming well over half of it.
For Triston, hemp is a way to keep the farm successful and continue in the career he loves while supporting his family and helping them enjoy the same upbringing.
“Every part of the occupation has a rewarding aspect. I love that my job is different and something new daily. I love the lifestyle, the unknowns and the reward of seeing something grow from the blood, sweat and tears that get poured into it,” he said.
There are a lot of exciting things in the future for the Sponseller family, and hemp is a big part of their plans.
