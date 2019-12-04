The Chubbuck United Methodist Church, since the summer of 1996, has been growing — not in the typical sense with regards to its membership, but in a way that uses the gifts of its members to give back to the communities of Chubbuck and Pocatello.
Individual volunteers who like to garden are managing a community garden of some 7,000 square feet, located immediately behind the Church on Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
The vision for this community garden started out as 10- by 10-foot plots, available to anyone in Chubbuck or Pocatello who wanted to raise a small garden. Seeds, garden tools, water and “gardening advice” was provided free of charge by the church.
Interested persons only needed to provide the labor to tend to their individual plots and enjoy the harvest of their efforts at the end of the gardening season. In 1998, the church decided the few plots being used were not reaching as many people in the Chubbuck and Pocatello area as anticipated. Thus the direction for the church’s community garden changed, focusing on providing fresh produce to local agencies.
Then in 2013, the Chubbuck United Methodist Church applied for and received two grants to improve the overall operation of its community garden. One grant was awarded by the Oregon/Idaho Conference of the United Methodist Church. Another grant came from the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service. These two grants enabled the church to construct a 32- by 72-foot seasonal high tunnel, which extended the growing season from late April through mid-October.
The church also installed an automated drip irrigation system, significantly reducing watering costs and improving plant health and production.
Each volunteer averages about two to three hours of work in the garden per week, planting, weeding, and harvesting while also visiting with friends.
Also in 2013, the church decided to donate all of the fresh produce from the garden — the tomatoes, bell peppers, eggplant, beans, onions, carrots, garlic, squash and corn — to the Idaho Foodbank. This would allow the produce to reach as many people as possible throughout Eastern Idaho.
The community garden has yielded more than 3,300 pounds of produce on average to be donated to the Idaho Foodbank from 2013 through 2017.
On Nov. 24, the church also presented Jonna Boote, of the Idaho Foodbank, a check for $5,000. Boote said the donation will provide 25,000 meals for people in Eastern Idaho.
Boote added that 1.5 pounds of fresh produce donated, is equivalent to one meal. From 2013 through 2017, the church's garden has provided the Idaho Foodbank an average of 2,215 additional meals per year.