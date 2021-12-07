The love buzz: Bumblebee survey project turns people into insect lovers

Lynn Bush wasn’t always in love with bumblebees.
Her background is in plants and forestry. But now she finds bumblebees adorable, like “tiny teddy bears” and wants to keep the fuzzy relationship going.
Bush, who lives in Bonners Ferry, 22 miles south of the Canadian border, finds them so adorable that she was one of the top bumblebee counters for the state of Idaho for the past three years, posting more than 500 photos on the Pacific Northwest Bumblebee Atlas. Most bumblebee surveyors post only a few dozen.
“These little bumblebees are kind of like the teddy bear of the insect world,” Bush said. “They are large enough and bubbly enough to enjoy, but they also are approachable. They are gentle, they are patient and kind and they’ve got great personalities. … There’s just a lot to learn from them. And they’re beautiful.”
Bush, along with hundreds of others across the Northwest, joined in a three-year program in 2018 as citizen scientists called the Bumble Bee Watch, to photograph, identify and log bumblebee populations to determine the insect’s status and conservation needs. The program, a partnership with Idaho Fish and Game, Washington Fish and Wildlife and the Xerces Society, has been expanding and received new funding to continue for another three years. Oregon Fish and Wildlife has recently joined the effort and other states across the U.S. are creating their own data bases.
“It’s amazing people’s response to bumblebees,” said Joel Sauder, regional wildlife biologist with Fish and Game in Lewiston. “They kind of fall in love with them. They’re kind of described as flying panda bears, which is pretty cute.”
Sauder also is a major player in the bumblebee project in Idaho, just recently nudging Bush out of the top spot for bee sightings with a total of 622 photographed sightings. Sauder conducts training sessions for people interested in contributing to the program. Training sessions teach the scientific protocol for the project, how to photograph, log a sighting, and identify species. Training information is also available online at bumblebeewatch.org and Xerces Society has produced YouTube training videos.
Because there are hundreds of different species, uploaded photos are reviewed by experts and verified.
“When we used to be able to run trainings in person, we could pack a room,” Sauder said. “We did a training in Spokane before the pandemic hit and we had 70 to 80 people show up. There are hundreds and hundreds of people that participate.”
Donna Whitham, of Idaho Falls, submitted this photo of a Hunt's bumblebee to the Pacific Northwest Bumblebee Atlas project during the recent s…
Idaho Falls resident Donna Whitham learned about the program through her association with the Idaho Master Naturalist program. She plans to continue surveying bumblebees next year.
“We’ve always been interested in identifying flowers that we see when we’re out hiking and of course where there are flowers there are usually bees of some sort and we started trying to identify the bees,” Whitham said of her and her husband. “Then curiosity led us to an app that we could download onto our phones and to identify bumblebees.”
Whitham said the app she uses “picks up our coordinates and records in real time.”
Sauder said the Pacific Northwest Bumblebee Atlas grew out of a lack of information on bee populations and nagging feeling that pollinators are under pressure from climate change, loss of habitat, pesticides and other things.
“There is emerging evidence that bumblebee populations for many species are in decline,” Sauder said. “We’re just lacking data on a variety of their species. So this whole project started well before this recent flurry of bumblebee petitions and listings under the Endangered Species Act. The scientific literature for a number of years has been concerned about bumblebee populations. This is something that we’re doing to improve our understanding.”
Sauder said many species of bumblebees seem to be doing fine, while a few are in trouble. One Northwest species, the Franklin’s bumblebee, only found in the Siskiyou Mountains of southwest Oregon and northern California is believed to be extinct. It was last seen in the early 2000s.
The Bumblebee Atlas is an effort to establish a baseline of data to compare future surveys to and prepare conservation strategies.
“(The atlas) is a data base that we’re able to use and analyze to see what habitats bumblebees are associated with, their distribution across the three-state area, at least for this atlas,” Sauder said. “We’ll see if we can extract any information off the population trend. … If we can keep this project moving forward long-term, we can see what the population is doing.”
Sauder said because of the life-cycle of bumblebees, the tracking and counting takes place during June, July and August. Each fall, a queen from the colony finds a place to hibernate. All the other bees die. In the spring, she emerges to start a new colony of between 50 and 200 individuals. At the end of summer, all the bees die off again, with a few queens to hibernate and start new colonies in spring.
Native flowering plants are the most important forage for bumble bees. Female workers gather both nectar and pollen to carry back to the nest …
“Bumblebees essentially die off. The only thing left is a queen. She’s actually not that old. No bumblebee is older than 14 or 16 months,” Sauder said. “(The queen) comes out and is the only individual there. She finds a nest site and is collecting pollen and nectar and builds up some reserves and starts laying the first eggs that come out as the first crop of workers. Once those workers are mature enough and out flying, she doesn’t emerge anymore, she stays in that nest and dies in that nest. During the summer she is laying sequential generations of eggs that turn out to be workers and males and future queens.”
The Xerces Society promotes lending a hand to bumblebees by planting a succession of flowers that bloom throughout the summer and leaving some areas that offer queens a proper site to hibernate, such as a leaf pile.
“The queens are looking for a place underground to survive the winter,” Sauder said. “Leaf litter and leaves and branches provide cover for that to happen. It’s a great excuse to be a little messy with your landscaping. One of the worse things for bees is have wall-to-wall green grass. There’s nothing for them to feed on in the summer and in the winter there’s no place for them really to hibernate.”
Bush and Whitham said they plan to continue contributing to the Bumblebee Atlas in 2022.
“We should all be aware of how important our pollinators are,” Bush said. “Here was an opportunity to take a lot of my skills being out in the field doing surveys and apply it to bumblebees. It’s a worthy project.”
For Bush, what started out as a curiosity has turned into a love affair.
“I absolutely became a bumblebee lover,” she said. “I never thought that I would be so in love with an insect. I’ve learned so much. They are such incredible creatures. They are the hardest working critters I’ve ever witnessed. … They are incredible.”