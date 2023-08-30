Hines

Steven Hines discusses his intercropping trials during a July field day at the U of I Kimberly Research and Extension Center.

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

KIMBERLY — University of Idaho Extension Educator Steven Hines believes he’s found an effective way for farmers who interplant cover crops between corn rows to significantly boost forage production.

Prior to his research this season, Hines’ method of applying cover crop seeds in intercropping studies was to broadcast them onto the soil surface, which resulted in relatively poor germination. He chose to research an alternative based on a conversation last winter with a group of soil health-minded Magic Valley farmers.


