Karasev2
Alfalfa plants with symptoms of Snake River Virus. 
 Photo courtesy of Alex Karasev

A University of Idaho researcher discovered a previously unknown virus in alfalfa samples taken from a Magic Valley field and is conducting tests to determine if the disease poses a threat to farmers.

U of I plant virologist Alexander Karasev took the samples in 2020 while collecting symptomatic foliage in a field at the future site of Idaho CAFE near Rupert. Karasev named the newly discovered disease Snake River Virus, after the Snake River Valley in which the field is located.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.