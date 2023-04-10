Xiaoli Etienne

Xiaoli Etienne visits a farm field near Moscow. Etienne has helped develop a new model for forecasting corn prices. 

 Photo Courtesy of Xiaoli Etienne

A University of Idaho researcher helped to create a commodity markets forecasting model that rivals USDA’s two preferred models at predicting corn prices.

Xiaoli Etienne, Idaho Wheat Commission endowed chair in commodity risk management, started work on the project while employed at West Virginia University, where she received a $20,000 grant from USDA’s Economic Research Service to fund the effort. Etienne and her colleagues have continued perfecting the model since she joined U of I.


