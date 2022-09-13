A crop researcher with University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is working out the agronomics of raising food-quality fall peas as a high-yielding rotation option for farmers in the state’s northern Panhandle.

Fall-planted peas significantly outyield spring varieties, though there are increased risks such as winter kill. Furthermore, the Austrian winter pea varieties that have historically been available to the region’s growers have a purple-brown seed coat and small seed size that isn’t attractive for culinary use. Farmers in the Panhandle have mostly raised winter peas as seed for cover crops, which are planted specifically for soil-health benefits, or for forage.

