A crop researcher with University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is working out the agronomics of raising food-quality fall peas as a high-yielding rotation option for farmers in the state’s northern Panhandle.
Fall-planted peas significantly outyield spring varieties, though there are increased risks such as winter kill. Furthermore, the Austrian winter pea varieties that have historically been available to the region’s growers have a purple-brown seed coat and small seed size that isn’t attractive for culinary use. Farmers in the Panhandle have mostly raised winter peas as seed for cover crops, which are planted specifically for soil-health benefits, or for forage.
Kurt Schroeder, a UI Extension cropping systems agronomist, is in the first year of fall food pea trials in Moscow and the Camas Prairie planned to span four years. He’s testing six newly released winter varieties with clear seed coats and larger-sized peas, making them a good fit for the food pea market. The varieties he’s testing were bred by USDA’s Agricultural Research Service in Pullman, Washington, and by ProGene Plant Research in Othello, Washington. The pea breeding programs continue working to improve fall food pea winter hardiness.
Schroeder will harvest his fall pea plots soon, but the results in Moscow already appear promising.
“The stand there is incredible,” Schroeder said.
Plots in the Camas Prairie were hindered by plant disease and management with fungicides was delayed due to frequent rain.
By contrast, spring food peas commonly grown in the region typically yield between 2,000 pounds and 2,500 pounds per acre.
Schroeder has also been studying the ideal seeding rate and seeding depth for planting fall peas. He’s finding winter peas do best when planted 2 to 3 inches deep. Regarding the seeding density, he’s planted plots at between eight and 12 seeds per square foot. His preliminary data suggests increasing the density boosts yields enough to more than offset the added seeding cost. A bonus of the denser stand is improved weed competition.
Schroeder's winter pea research will be expanded during the 2022-23 growing season with a $62,000 grant through USDA's Pulse Health Initiative.
Consumer interest in plant-based proteins is on the rise, fall peas present growers the added benefit of maintaining live roots to hold soil in place throughout the winter.
“Winter peas are pretty exciting to me because of the yield potential,” Schroeder said. “It’s something that has got a lot of potential for being a really viable rotation crop in the area.”
He plans to expand his future fall food pea research to include trial plots south of Genesee.
Schroeder also intends to evaluate how the region’s generally acidic soil pH may affect survival of various formulations of the bacterial inoculant that establish a symbiotic relationship with pea roots and enable the plants to fix nitrogen, thereby providing growers an additional source of fertility. While the bacterium can persist for years in the soil, populations decline in acidic soils, necessitating more frequent application of inoculum.
“The main goal of this project is to develop strategies for winter pea production to increase yield and reduce risk,” Schroeder said.