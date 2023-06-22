short-trellis hopyard

The new short-trellis hopyard at the University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension center, pictured above, will focus on research into diseases

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

A new experimental hopyard at the University of Idaho’s Parma Research and Extension Center will facilitate trials evaluating pest and disease threats facing the state’s hop farmers.

The new short-trellis hopyard, comprising 220 plots of Chinook and Cascade hops throughout 1.7 acres, was planted in April and was highlighted June 21 during a field day and tour of the Parma facility.


