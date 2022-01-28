BOZEMAN, Montana — A local hops farmer is one of 29 Montana farming operations to get a “value-added” grant from the USDA, an “investment that will create new economic opportunities for Montana’s farmers and ranchers,” according to the press release.
Bozeman resident Kathleen Williams, who is the new state director for USDA Rural Development, announced the grants Tuesday among Jake TeSelle’s snow-covered, Gooch Hill farm and hops operation.
Williams served three terms in the Montana House of Representatives and also unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in 2018 and 2020.
TeSelle’s was one of three Gallatin County operations winning grants. His Crooked Hops farm received $39,528 to assist in processing, distributing and marketing his hops.
Other county awards went to Bozeman’s mushroom grower Sporeattic, $49,990, for marketing and packaging help; and Bozeman Spirits, $50,000, for a feasibility study.
TeSelle is a 2016 mechanical engineering graduate from Montana State University who briefly tried to live in San Diego and found himself fleeing back to his family’s fifth-generation farm off Gooch Hill Road.
He wondered to himself if hops might be more fun than wheat, so he and a friend hand-dug a 1-acre hops test plot on a piece of the family farm, which had previously been used as a motorcycle track.
Hops are a labor-intensive crop, starting at the very beginning: TeSelle and friend dug and installed dozens of 15-foot posts for the hops to crawl up, all connected by wire at their tops. He remembered that with so many rocks and “garbage” on the plot, many posts skewed at angles. That gave him the name for the farm: Crooked Yard Hops.
By now, TeSelle has 17 acres planted in hops. “It’s like a big garden,” he said.
There’s a reason western Washington and Oregon are famous for their hops: This crop can make it through a winter but is really fickle when it comes to too much summer heat. In fact, TeSelle lost half of his first crop to a Bozeman heat spell.
Farmers do the math when thinking of a crop — the golden question is what will I gross and net per acre? Hops are financially lucrative but take a lot of infrastructure. A hop crop can return more than $10,000 per acre, versus $250 or so an acre for wheat.
This a hobby that spiraled out of control, TeSelle joked.
After the initial acre that gave his business its name, he then broke ground on another 6 acres across the road. That took family, friends and three months to dig another 1,000 hops posts, stringing wire and twine and planting thousands of seedlings.
He said he now receives weekly calls from brewers looking for hops.
TeSelle’s grant will help him “with full linear integration; help with labor costs and some travel costs.”
“Fresher is faster. And fresh is catching on,” he explained during a recent tour of his farm. “It’s hard for the big guys. You have to deal with the plants quickly and delicately,” as brewing only uses the hops flower buds.
He’s in his seventh hops growing season out on Gooch Hill.
“Three years ago, this didn’t exist,” he said, motioning to the operation surrounding him, including giant German Wolf hop picker, “which arrived in a carton with a million pieces and no instructions.”
TeSelle is selling four different varieties of hops and processing 8,000 pounds a year.
TeSelle said that when he sells 150 pounds of hops, that translates into about 310 gallons of beer.
“One of our primary goals as a business is to better connect the beer consumer to the ag production of the ingredients needed to make beer,” he said. “Pre-COVID, we would do dozens of tours every summer to get more people out onto the farm and see how much work and land it takes to grow hops.”