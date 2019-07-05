Nampa farmers were awarded more than $3 million following a civil lawsuit against Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho.
Nate and Kristin Pancheri, Treasure Valley farmers, used a crop hail policy from Farm Bureau for their 2016 alfalfa seed crops. That year, the couple suffered a huge loss to the crops in July 2016. The Pancheris, represented by Danny Bower and Gabe Haws, with the law firm Morris Bower & Haws PLLC, filed a civil lawsuit in 2017 in Canyon County.
The dispute arose when Farm Bureau sent out adjusters who, according to court documents, were untrained and unqualified in alfalfa seed hail loss adjustment to adjust the loss. Farm Bureau’s team of adjusters used undisclosed guidelines and determined an average of 14 percent loss on multiple parcels, according to the press release from Morris Bower & Haws. Several third-party experts in the industry determined the loss on the same parcels was on average 90 percent.
A jury deliberated following a 27-day trial and returned a verdict June 10 against Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho on all 10 causes of action and awarded the Pancheris $3.48 million, according to court documents.
On June 13, a settlement for punitive damages was reached without going to trial, which included that part of the case being dismissed with prejudice.
Farm Bureau is not commenting on this case, a spokesman said.