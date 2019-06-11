Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, with Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh, left, and President of the World Food Prize Foundation and former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia, Kenneth M. Quinn, right, pose during the announcement of the World Food Prize Laureate at the State Department, Monday, June 10, 2019. It was announced that Simon N. Groot of the Netherlands, founder of East-West Seed, will receive the 2019 World Food Prize. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)