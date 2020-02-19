BOISE — The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has a March 13 application deadline for Fiscal Year 2020 Environmental Quality Incentives Program projects. This includes currently funded Regional Conservation Partnership Program projects.
Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis, however, only the applications received by March 13 will be considered for funding during this particular cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
EQIP helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.
For more information on these programs as well as eligibility requirements, stop by your local USDA service center or visit NRCS online at http://www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.