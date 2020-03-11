BOISE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service in Idaho is taking applications for a pair of programs to promote land conservation.
NRCS has announced the application 2020 Conservation Innovation Grants application period for grants to support innovative ideas for conservation strategies and technologies. Grant proposals are due May 8.
“Conservation Innovation Grants play a critical role in developing and implementing new methods to help our customers conserve natural resources, strengthen their local communities, and improve their bottom lines,” said Curtis Elke, state conservationist in Boise.
The NRCS uses CIG to work with partners to accelerate transfer and adoption of promising technologies and approaches that address some of the nation’s most pressing natural resource concerns. This year, applications for all resource concerns will be considered by Idaho. These include range land, wildlife, soil health, irrigation water management, source water protection and any other categories that relate to NRCS conservation priorities.
“Idaho agriculture has some unique conservation challenges,” Elke said. “We are proud that CIG enables NRCS to help support new, innovative tools and techniques that will aid both production efficiency and conservation delivery in the state.”
Potential applicants should review the announcement of program funding available at www.grants.gov, which includes application materials and submission procedures.
CIG is authorized and funded under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Projects can last up to three years. The maximum award amount for any project in Idaho this year is $75,000. The minimum amount is $25,000. There will be a total of $225,000 offered for these grants this year.
Furthermore, NRCS is taking applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, which is designed to restore, protect, and enhance wetlands on eligible land; protect the agricultural viability and related conservation values of eligible land by limiting non-agricultural uses of that land; and protect grazing uses and related conservation values by restoring and conserving eligible land.
ACEP offers agriculture land easements and wetland reserve easements.
Application are taken on a continuous basis. However, to be considered for funding in Fiscal Year 2020, entities and landowners must apply by April 10. Application packets submitted to NRCS Idaho field offices will be forwarded to the NRCS Idaho State Office for review and ranking.