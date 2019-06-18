In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Kelsey Rose Juliana, of Eugene, Ore, speaks at a rally for a group of young people who filed an environmental lawsuit against the U.S. government in Portland, Ore. Oregon is on the precipice of becoming the second state after California to adopt a cap-and-trade program, a market-based approach to lowering the greenhouse gas emissions behind global warming. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola, File)