CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the third time in nine years, Jim Myers, Oregon State University plant breeder and horticulture professor, and five partners have received a $2 million grant to continue work on developing vegetable cultivars well-adapted to organic farming systems.
The grant from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture comes from the Organic Research and Extension Initiative. It will fund Northern Organic Vegetable Improvement Cooperative 3, a collaboration of breeders and farmers who work together on breeding and trialing prospective varieties.
“It’s very rare and unusual for a project to get three such generous grants,” said Myers, principal investigator on the project. “It’s nice to have the continuity, to have a long run like this. We have a lot of things in the pipeline and they’re looking at us to finish them.”
Myers focuses his research on tomatoes, particularly working to find varieties resistant to late blight and other diseases. In conventional crops, diseases are easier to control with fungicides that aren’t certified for organic production. One of the best-looking of his cadre of cultivars is a vigorous, large slicer with good flavor, which is now in the trialing stage.
Some of the vegetables his colleagues at OSU are making progress on are sweet corn, peppers, cabbage and squash. Not only do they target disease and insect resistance in their breeding efforts, they also concentrate on flavor and vigor for competing with weeds.
The main objective of the project is to increase the amount of certified organic seed available to organic growers in order to support a bigger proportion of organic agriculture.
“When you look at conventional systems versus organic, organic varieties are left on their own,” Myers said. “With conventional varieties, you’re most often modifying the environment with fertilizer, pesticides, herbicides. Organic crops have to be robust and able to handle a lot of conditions without a lot of input.”
An additional goal of the collaborative is to contribute trialing results to eOrganic, a database of all published organic variety trials. Partners also get involved in outreach efforts by hosting field days and plant-breeding workshops, and developing publications.
The collaboration includes partners in Washington, Wisconsin, New York and Colorado.
As the project moves forward, the collaboration is shifting to an autonomous program where researchers provide seed to farmers and let them trial the plants, with researchers visiting once or twice during the season.
“Many chefs, farmers, seed companies and breeders have worked together to develop new varieties of vegetables with distinctive quality and taste,” said Bill Braumworth, head of the Department of Horticulture. “With the renewal of the NOVIC project we look forward to continued improvement through these valuable collaborations.”