OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Nearly a third of Russet potatoes weighing 10 ounces or more were part of the Idaho 2018 crop, up from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In Idaho, long potatoes (Russet only) weighing 10 ounces or more comprised 32.3 percent of the total, up from 28.6 percent in 2017. Potatoes that met the 2-inch or 4-ounce minimum size and grade requirements for U.S. No. 1 potatoes were 78.3 percent of the total, down from 79.2 percent last year.
Processing-grade and U.S. No. 2 potatoes, with a 1.5 inch minimum, accounted for 14.5 percent of the 2018 crop.
The percentage of larger potatoes fell in 2018 in the rest of the Northwest Region, NASS reported.
Oregon long potatoes (Russet, Shepody, Prospect, and Defender) weighing 10 ounces or more were 37.5 percent of the total, down from 38.7 percent in 2017. The percent of long potatoes meeting U.S. No. 1 standards was 79 percent, down slightly from 79.1 percent a year ago. Processing and U.S. No. 2 potatoes, with a 1.5 inch minimum, accounted for 13.7 percent of the 2018 crop.
Washington long potatoes (Russet, Shepody, Prospect and Defender) weighing 10 ounces or more comprised 37 percent of the total, down from 38 percent in 2017. The percent of long potatoes meeting U.S. No. 1 standards was 81.1 percent, down from 86.6 percent a year ago. Processing and U.S. No. 2 potatoes accounted for 12.3 percent of the 2018 crop.
These statistics were obtained from the 2018 Potato Objective Yield Survey. Sample plots were located in potato fields randomly selected using a scientifically designed sampling procedure. Field workers recorded counts and measurements within the field and then harvested six hills per sample. Potatoes were sent to laboratories for sizing and grading according to accepted U.S. fresh grading standards.