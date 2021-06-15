BLACKFOOT — Basic American Foods is pleased to announce that starting in August 2021, team members at their Blackfoot, Shelley and Rexburg manufacturing locations will be moving to straight shifts instead of rotating shifts. Stable, consistent schedules will improve team members’ quality of life, wellness, and workplace safety.
“Our new shift schedule offers greater stability and more days off in a row,” said Jay Jacobs, Vice President of Human Resources at Basic American Foods. “In short, it provides our team members a healthier work-life balance.”
With straight shifts, production employees will work three days one week and four the next, giving them more days off in a row. With consistent days off, BAF team members will have more time to spend with their families and to do the things they enjoy. It’s just another way Basic American Foods lives up to the company’s directive to Make Things Better, not just for their customers and for their communities, but for their employees, too.
“These are the things our employees told us matter to them, and we responded,” said Mr. Jacobs. “We want to be a place where people can build a career. This change—along with our industry-leading benefits, onsite medical clinic, and tuition reimbursement programs—is just one more way that Basic American Foods stands out as a place where you and your family and thrive.”
Starting in August 2021, BAF night shift employees will also receive a $2 an hour differential. The starting hourly wage for night shift employees in Blackfoot and Shelley will be $16.16/hour, and Rexburg workers will receive $16.27/hour. In addition to competitive salaries, Basic American Foods offers generous benefits packages. And the BAF Healthy Heroes Program provides health and wellness programs that encourage team members to be their best selves, both in and out of the workplace.
“At Basic American Foods, we are always working to Make Things Better,” said Mr. Jacobs.
For more information or to view current job openings at Basic American Foods, visit baf.com/careers or text JOBS to 888-BAF-HERO (888-223-4376).