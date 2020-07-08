EAGLE — The Idaho Potato Commission has temporarily suspended its Big Idaho Potato Truck's cross-country tour due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The 6-ton replica Russet Burbank on a flat-bed truck typically travels the nation, attending events to raise awareness about Idaho potatoes.
"The safety and well-being of the Tater Team and the millions of fans we meet during our six-month journey are top priority for us," IPC President and CEO Frank Muir said in a statement on his organization's website. "The Big Idaho Potato truck will be back on the road as soon as it can. In the meantime, please stay safe everyone."