U.S. sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho, and Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, are calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to continue to advocate for increased access for United States fresh potato exports to Mexico during any trade negotiations with the Mexican government.
“Although U.S. potato producers can ship processed, dried and frozen potatoes to Mexico, their access to the fresh potato market has been severely restricted and exports are only permitted within an approximately sixteen-mile zone south of the U.S.-Mexico border,” the senators wrote in a letter. “This limitation greatly reduces opportunities for U.S. potato producers and further limits options for Mexican consumers. We encourage you to consider the use of all available mechanisms, including the new dispute resolution authority under the USMCA, to ensure Mexico honors its agreement to allow U.S. potatoes to reach Mexican consumers.”
On May 19, 2014, U.S. potato exporters were finally allowed to export fresh potatoes throughout Mexico. However, the Mexican potato industry represented through Comité Nacional Sistema Producto Papa sued the Mexican government and the general U.S. fresh potato export ban was reinstated. Currently, this issue is pending before the Mexican Supreme Court.