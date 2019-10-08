Area farmers are frantically working to harvest their potato crops, concerned about a turn toward extremely cold weather in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday nights.
According to the National Weather Service, the low temperature is expected to range from 12 degrees in the Rexburg area to 16 degrees in the Blackfoot area on Wednesday night and from 13 degrees in the Rexburg area to 18 degrees in the Blackfoot area on Thursday night. Those low temperatures could spell trouble for any farmers with potatoes remaining in the fields.
Complicating matters, snow showers are in the forecast and could further impede harvest. The National Weather Service predicts a 70 percent chance of precipitation, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible throughout the region Wednesday afternoon.
“There are crews digging potatoes now as rapidly and as fast as they can to get them dug and pulled out of the ground before that big bunch of weather hits tomorrow,” said Lance Ellis, a University of Idaho Extension educator for Fremont County.
Ellis said some farmers have been working late into the night to dig as much of their crop as possible.
Ellis says that a combination of late planting season combined with cooler weather and frost slowed down the harvest.
Ellis has met with Fremont County farmers and has noted some stress in the air.
“Farmers don’t panic too much,” Ellis said. “They are working very, very hard to try and get as much done as they possibly can. That’s all you can do. Panicking is not going to solve anything. A lot of them are hoping they can either get them dug (or) that this winter storm will come through (and won’t) damage the potatoes too badly. It would be best if they all could get the potatoes dug and in the cellars.”
Jon Hogge, area cereals educator for the University of Idaho Extension, is optimistic that farmers won’t leave many spuds in their fields when the cold weather strikes. He said farmers have been working 12-hour days to beat the clock. Hogge noted farmers are really good at what they do, and spuds are their cash crop.
“The problem that this creates is that, even though the potatoes are down in the soil, those cold temperatures are dropping down into the teens. That can actually freeze the potato down into the soil, and they won’t be any good to dig,” Hogge said.