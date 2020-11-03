SUGAR CITY — A large fresh potato packing facility was destroyed by fire Monday night, according to the Madison Fire Department.
A passerby called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from Moody Creek Produce, located at 545 N. Seventh E. in Sugar City. The Madison Fire Department responded at 11:38 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries, officials said.
The 60,000-square-foot warehouse was fully engulfed, with flames rising from the roof, when first-responders arrived, according to a press release. Central Fire District as well as South Fremont Fire District provided mutual aid. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire.
The warehouse roof collapsed at 12:20 a.m., and the second story of the office area collapsed a short while later. The loss is estimated at $7 million, according to the press release.
Moody Creek has packaged and distributed fresh potatoes for retail sale from that location since 1974.
According to the press release, more than 20 firefighters were at the scene, and personnel continued fighting the fire into Tuesday. The Madison Fire Department sent three engines, one ambulance and four command vehicles. Central Fire District and South Fremont Fire District sent two engines. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
“We are sorry for the property owner’s loss,” Corey Child, chief of Madison Fire Department said in the press release. “Offensive firefighting tactics were initiated upon arrival, but due to the amount of fire load, crews switched to a defensive attack.”